SPRINGFIELD — Illinois’ first congressional remap draft is out, but changes could be in store as lawmakers return to Springfield today for the first of their final two weeks of scheduled session in 2022.
A look at what’s on their agenda:
Congressional remap
Lawmakers unveiled a draft on Friday. But if they follow a similar process to the one taken to approve state legislative district maps earlier this year, there will likely be changes to the boundaries ahead of their final passage.
Illinois will have 17 congressional districts to draw this year, down from the 18 it had for the past 10 years, due to a population decline since the 2010 census. Currently, the state has 13 Democratic congressional representatives and five Republicans, but observers have noted the Democrats have several pathways to a 14-3 advantage.
Parental Notice of Abortion
Currently, Illinois has a law on the books stating “no person shall knowingly perform an abortion” on a person under 18 unless the physician’s office “has given at least 48 hours actual notice to an adult family member of the pregnant minor.”
The notice requirement doesn’t apply if a minor is accompanied by an adult family member or if an adult family member waives the notice in writing. There are also exceptions for minors who are victims of abuse or neglect by an adult family member.
The law does not require parental consent.
House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch co-sponsored a bill to repeal the parental notification requirement earlier this year. That stalled in committee, but advocates have restarted the push in recent weeks.
At an event in Springfield last week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he was in favor of repealing the parental-notice law, although he was unsure if it would come for a vote in the veto session.
Health Care Right of Conscience
Pritzker has mandated vaccine or testing requirements for state workers in congregate settings, health care providers and school employees.
Now, he is seeking a change to an existing law that some are using to defy the mandates and testing requirements based on religious beliefs.
The Health Care Right of Conscience Act defines conscience as “a sincerely held set of moral convictions arising from belief in and relation to God, or which, though not so derived, arises from a place in the life of its possessor parallel to that filled by God among adherents to religious faiths.” On those lines, certain care can be refused.
The governor’s office has been promoting legislation that would narrow the allowable exemptions when it comes to COVID-19 requirements.