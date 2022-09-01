Leon and Debrae Lomax

Leon and Debrae Phillips Lomax of Champaign are celebrating 50 years of marriage. The couple were married in Urbana on Sept. 1, 1972.
They are the parents of Jacqueline Brown of Atlanta, Anita Lomax of Sugarland, Texas, and Kimberly Lomax-Cobb of Champaign. They have five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Both Mr. and Mrs. Lomax are retired.
Leon Lomax served for almost 30 years in the Army National Guard and the U.S. Army Reserve; worked for 51½ years at Kraft Heinz, formerly Kraft Foods, in Champaign; and at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana.
Debrae Lomax worked at the U.S. Army Construction Engineering Research Laboratory (CERL), the University of Illinois, Carle Clinic and OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center.
The couple will be honored at a party hosted by family members for invited guests on Friday.