What was supposed to be retailers’ first Sunday back in business in two months took a turn for the ugly at Champaign’s Market Place Mall and the surrounding area.
Before a cavalry of Champaign police SUVs arrived shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday, looters shattered the glass entrances to Old Navy, Macy’s and other stores and made off with clothing items and electronics.
There were dozens of peaceful protesters on-site as well, holding signs and chanting “No justice, no peace” and “I can’t breathe,” the latter in reference to last week’s killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
But it was the looting — which later also played out at Kohl’s, Mosser’s Shoes, Gordmans and businesses on North Prospect Avenue and beyond — that was the talk of Champaign on a day that ended early with mall entrances barricaded by police by 8 p.m. and Mayor Deb Feinen declaring a citywide curfew from 8:30 Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.
“If people continue to express anger and ambitions through ... violent actions, more people are going to get hurt,” Feinen said.
“Doing damage to businesses hurts all of us. They provide jobs. They are our friends, our family, our neighbors.”
Local African-American leaders pleaded with the community to put an end to the chaos and channel their anger, sorrow and frustration toward protests and demonstrations, not on damaging and burglarizing businesses in the town many of them call home.
Broadcasting on Facebook Live Sunday afternoon from outside Macy’s, where a wall of police stood between protesters and three shattered entrances, Berean Covenant Church Pastor Willie Comer said: “I get it. People are angry, upset. The main purpose is that black men and women are dying on the street. But if we bust out windows at stores and try to take things out …”
“Let’s not lose the purpose and focus of why we are here,” he said.
“I am disappointed in us,” said Clarissa Nickerson Fourman, standing alongside fellow Champaign City Council member Greg Stock just before the second wave of looting began, in Market Place Plaza.
“This is not Champaign. This is not Urbana. This is not who we are as people.”
JEFF D’ALESSIO