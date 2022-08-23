Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS & News-Gazette High School Game of the Week

The Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS & News-Gazette High School Game of the Week:

8/26           Tuscola vs Arcole

9/9            Villa Grove vs A-L-A-H

9/16          Central vs Centennial

9/23          Centennial vs Danville

9/30          Mahomet vs Quincy Notre Dame

10/7          Monticello vs P-B-L

10/14        Rantoul vs St. Joe

10/21        Unity vs Monticello

