events
Fourth Friday Friends and Family Free Fun Night. 7 p.m. Aug. 23, St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, 905 S. Russell St., C. Outdoor movie, “The Greatest Showman,” with free snacks and beverages. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy a movie under the stars. Call 217-356-3635 for information.
FOOD/FUNDRAISERS/BAZAARS
Annual ice cream supper. 5 to 7 p.m. today, Tolono United Methodist Church, 301 N. Bourne St., Tolono. Barbecue, coleslaw, baked beans, chips and dessert provided. Free-will offering at the door to go toward church missions. Call 217-485-3610 for more information.
Twice is Nice Thrift Shop Annual Tent Sale. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, First Presbyterian Church of Urbana, 607 W. Elm St. Great bargains on furniture, housewares, sports equipment, toys, tools, luggage and more. Proceeds will go to support C-U social service agencies. For information, email nanibakerpr@gmail.com or call 217-550-5696.
St. Luke’s food pantry. 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, St. Luke CME Church, 809 N. Fifth St., C. Food distribution on the third Saturday each month. Call 217-356-4922 or email patlvsjss1123@att.net for more information.
Jesus Is The Way’s “The Harvest is Ripe” Fundraiser 2019. 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 23, Laborers International Union North American Local 703, 108 E. Anthony Drive, U. This annual fundraising banquet is to celebrate the lives being changed by the Gospel of Jesus Christ through Jesus is the Way Prison Ministry. In addition to a great meal, you will receive a blessing hearing from the lives being affected through JITWPM. Guest speaker is Toy Beasley. For information or to register, call 217-892-4044 or visit jesusisthewayprisonministries.org.
22nd Annual Gospel Jazz Benefit Concert. 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 25, Hessel Park, 1400 Valley Road, C. Featuring guest artist, Tasha Page-Lockhart, a two-time Stellar Award winner taking home the coveted Contemporary Female Vocalist of the Year Award. Nine additional local and regional talents will perform on stage. Proceeds go to the Men and Women’s SAFE House. For information: canaandevelopmentfoundation.org, email lhill@canaanurbana.org or call 217-367-2158 or 217-367-5130.
music
St. Patrick’s Youth Orchestra. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, St. Patrick Church, 708 W. Main St., U. The concert, “A Night At the Movies,” will feature music from Phantom of the Opera, Harry Potter, Disney and more. Free.
Hops and Hymns. 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Riggs Beer Company, 1901 S. High Cross Road, U. Join us for a night of singing favorite hymns. Hosted by area ELCA churches. This is a family-friendly event and all are welcome regardless of age, faith or singing ability. Alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages will be available, and food trucks will be open. Contact Caitlyn Reinders at gracelife@gracelutherancu.org.
“On The Farm-Gospel Sing.” 6 p.m. Aug. 24, the Mark Wilkening Farm, 354 N. 1300 E., Cissna Park. Feautring The Down East Boys, one of America’s top Southern Gospel quartets. A generous love offering will be received to benefit Loving Shepherd Ministries. This is an indoor event with climate control and seating is provided. Call 217-841-3132 or 815-383-2097.
workshops/classes
Introduction to Bible Journaling. 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 24, Soul Care Urban Retreat Center, second floor, 507 S. Broadway Ave., U. Led by Regina Yoder, co-author of the Amazon best-seller “Complete Guide to Bible Journaling: Creative Techniques to Express Your Faith.” Class participants will receive a starter kit. Additional supplies available for sale after the workshop. Cost, $38. Contact Kelly Skinner at kellyskinner.soulcare@gmail.com, 217-607-6240 or intro-to-bible-journaling.eventbrite.com.
miscellaneous
Community blood drive.11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 25, Grace Church, Auditorium, 800 W. Oak St., Mahomet. In honor of Mackenzie Byrd, who received lifesaving blood products thanks to 64 generous blood donors, help us collect 64 pints to help other patients in need. All presenting donors will receive a $10 gift card. To donate, contact the Blood Center at 217-367-2202 or bloodcenterimpact.org and use code 70205 to locate the drive.
Champaign-Urbana Christian Women’s Connection Luncheon. 11:45 a.m. Aug. 27, Hilton Garden Inn, 1501 S. Neil St., C. Luncheon for all area ladies. Speaker: Susan Keegan of Dewitt. Iowa, on “What’s The Story.” Feature and music. Tickets $17 at the door. Call 217-649-1592 or 217-586-7026 for more information.
Danville Christian Women’s Connection Luncheon. Noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 28, Danville Boat Club, 15750 Boat Club Road, Danville. Luncheon for all area women. Doors open at 11 a.m. Speaker: Susan Keegan, “What’s the Story?” Music: John Sands. Feature: Anker Florist. School supplies for Liberty Elementary School are being collected. To register, call Kathy at 474-9996.
Grief Share recovery seminar and support group. 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 22 to Nov. 14, Southside Church of the Nazarene, Tilton. Grief Share features nationally recognized experts on grief and recovery topics. The newest version starting with this session. Registration fee $15 (for workbook). No child care provided. Call 446-7876.