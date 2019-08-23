To submit items, visit news-gazette.com/living and click “Add an event” under the miniature calendar on the page. You must be logged in, then fill in appropriate fields and submit. Deadline is noon Tuesday before Friday publication.
EVENTS
Fourth Friday Friends and Family Free Fun Night. 7 p.m. today, St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, 905 S. Russell St., C. Outdoor movie, “The Greatest Showman,” with free snacks and beverages. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy a movie under the stars. Call 217-356-3635 for information.
All Nations Day 2019. Sept. 15, Apostolic Life, 2107 N. High Cross Road, U. Food Fair starts at 9:30 a.m. and multicultural worship starts at 10:30 a.m. All Nations Day is an annual event celebrating the diversity of Apostolic Life. There will be multilingual preaching, an International Food Fair and a “roll call of nations.” Please call 217-367-5433 with any questions or visit the church online at apostoliclife.org.
FOOD / FUNDRAISERS / BAZAARS
Jesus Is The Way’s “The Harvest is Ripe” Fundraiser 2019. 6 to 8 p.m. today, Laborers International Union North American Local 703, 108 E. Anthony Drive, U. This annual fundraising banquet is to celebrate the lives being changed by the Gospel of Jesus Christ through Jesus is the Way Prison Ministry. In addition to a great meal, you will receive a blessing hearing from the lives being affected through JITWPM. Guest speaker is Toy Beasley. For information or to register, call 217-892-4044 or visit jesusisthewayprisonministries.org.
22nd Annual Gospel Jazz Benefit Concert. 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Hessel Park, 1400 Valley Road, C. Featuring guest artist Tasha Page-Lockhart, a two-time Stellar Award winner taking home the coveted Contemporary Female Vocalist of the Year Award. Nine additional local and regional talents will perform on stage. Proceeds go to the Men and Women’s SAFE House. The Rev. B.J. Tatum is president of the nonprofit 501 (c) (3) organization. For information: canaandevelopmentfoundation.org, email lhill@canaanurbana.org or call 217-367-2158 or 217-367-5130.
79th Annual Homecoming Chicken Fry — Fall Festival. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 1, St. Lawrence Parish Center, Penfield. Dinner prices: adults, $10; children, $5. Raffle tickets on sale: Prizes total $1,800.
Danny Dubin Magic Show. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5, Illini Hillel, 503 E. John St., C. For all ages and open to the public. Fundraiser for Champaign-Urbana Jewish Federation and PJ Library program. Dinner at 5:30 p.m., magic show at 6:15 p.m. Tickets: Children and students ages 18 and younger, $18; children under 5 years, free; adult, $25; family, $72. Buy tickets online at cujf.org/events/danny-dubin-magic-show or reserve your spot and buy tickets at the door. Call us at 217-367-9872 or e-mail cujf@cujf.org.
MUSIC
“On The Farm-Gospel Sing.” 6 p.m. Saturday, the Mark Wilkening Farm, 354 N. 1300 E., Cissna Park. Featuring The Down East Boys, one of America’s top Southern Gospel quartets. A generous love offering will be received to benefit Loving Shepherd Ministries. This is an indoor event with climate control and seating is provided. Call 217-841-3132 or 815-383-2097.
Gospel sing. 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Bismarck First Church of Christ, 100 Maiden Lane, Bismarck. Featuring Judith Montgomery and Family.
The Mark Dubbeld Family. 7 p.m. Sept. 5, Hillery Assembly of God Church, 19454 Henning Road, Danville (located at the intersections of Henning Road and Kickapoo Park Road). They have just released a new worship album, “Abiding,” and are featured singers at the National Quartet Convention in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., later in September. There is no charge for the concert, but a free-will offering will be received.
MISCELLAENOUS
Blood drives:
— 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Grace Church, Auditorium, 800 W. Oak St., Mahomet. In honor of Mackenzie Byrd, who received lifesaving blood products thanks to 64 generous blood donors, help us collect 64 pints to help other patients in need. To donate, contact the Blood Center at 217-367-2202 or bloodcenterimpact.org, and use code 70205 to locate the drive.
— 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, First United Methodist Church, 200 E. Maple St., Fairbury. To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call800-733-2767.
— 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 31, Bloodmobile at Rantoul Church of the Nazarene, 603 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. Organized by a Rantoul Township High School student to earn service credit for the Impact Award. To donate, call 217-841-0528 or visit bloodcenterimpact.org and use code 71121 to locate the drive.
Champaign-Urbana Christian Women’s Connection Luncheon. 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Hilton Garden Inn, 1501 S. Neil St., C. Luncheon for all area ladies. Speaker: Susan Keegan of Dewitt, Iowa, on “What’s The Story.” Feature and music. Tickets $17 at the door. Call 217-649-1592 or 217-586-7026 for more information.
Danville Christian Women’s Connection Luncheon. Noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Danville Boat Club, 15750 Boat Club Road, Danville. Luncheon for all area women. Doors open at 11 a.m. Speaker: Susan Keegan, “What’s the Story?” Music: John Sands. Feature: Anker Florist. School supplies for Liberty Elementary School are being collected. To register, call Kathy at 474-9996.