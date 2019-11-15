To submit items, visit news-gazette.com/living and click “Add an event” under the miniature calendar on the page. You must be logged in, then fill in appropriate fields and submit. Deadline is noon Tuesday before Friday publication.
EVENTS
“Harvest of Empire” documentary. 7 to 9 p.m. Mon-day, New Covenant Fellowship, 124 W. White St., C. Media coverage of immigrants from Central America only superficially mentions the reasons they come to America and rarely explains how U.S. involvement in these countries factor into this dynamic. Come learn from this still-relevant 2012 documentary. Call 217-418-8369.
Piatt County for Operation Christmas Child National Collection Week. Nov. 18-25, Calvary Baptist Church, corner of Bridge Street and Foothill Road, Monticello, is serving as a drop-off site. Fill a shoebox with small items that a child could play with or use, such as school supplies, small toys and non-liquid personal items. Select whether you want your box to go to a boy or a girl and the age range for the child who gets it — 2-4, 5-9 or 10-14. These shoeboxes will go to hard areas of the world. Instructions online at samaritanspurse.org or call 217-762-2988.
Advent Day Retreat. 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3, Mercy Community, 301 N. Wright St., C. Open to both women and men who desire to enrich their spiritual growth during the Advent season. Sponsored by Servants of the Holy Heart of Mary. Presenters: Sister Charlene Cesario, sscm, and Susan Amann, Director of Spiritual Ministry. Register by Nov. 29. Cost is $25 or free-will offering. Lunch provided. To register, call Sister Charlene Cesario at 217-841-2916 or e-mailcharlenemec@gmail.com
FOOD/FUNDRAISERS/BAZAARS
Christmas bazaar. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Trinity United Church of Christ, 311 E. Moses Ave., Westville. A lunch with choices of vegetable soup, barbecue and desserts from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost is a free-will donation. Five vendors with Christmas and other craft items for you to browse and purchase, and a bake sale.
Jake’s Boys benefit concert for Haiti. 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Trinity Lutheran Church, 701 E. Florida Ave., U. Hunger is a huge problem in Haiti, and Trinity HOPE provides 560,000 nutritious meals per month. Experience some great gospel music and hear about the work of Trinity HOPE in Haiti. A free-will offering taken for Trinity HOPE.
Classes/workshop
Soul Care classes. Nov. 21 and 23, Soul Care Urban Retreat Center, second floor, 507 E. Broadway Ave., U. Each class/workshop costs $10. Call 217-996-1752 or email kellyskinner.soulcare@gmail.com for information:Gratitude Changes Everything. 6:30 to 8 p.m. Nov. 21. Learn some easy and practical ways to cultivate a regular practice of expressing gratitude for large and small things in your life.
Creative Prayer Workshop: Leaf Painting. 9:30 to 11 a.m. Nov. 23. Painting and coloring fall leaves provides a chance to use our hands, get creative, and think about our spiritual journey during this season of transitions. Talk about our hopes and expectations, and offer this up in prayer.
MUSIC
Musical production for at-risk teens. 6 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Iroquois West High School, Gilman. “Dead Serious ... About Life.” Performed by Mishpachah Inc., an auditioned group of high school students from the Cincinnati area who participate in this community nonprofit organization based out of Mason, Ohio. The underlying subject matter is teenage suicide. Onarga Christian Church with other area churches and groups have joined together to bring this program to the area. Tickets are $7 at the door. Tickets at mish-inc.com or call 513-459-7268.
MISCELLANEOUS
Champaign/Urbana Christian Women’s Connection Luncheon. 11:45 a.m. Tuesday,Hilton Garden Inn. 1501 Neil St.. C. Luncheon for all ladies in the area. Speaker: Mary Boling of Avon, Ind., on “Joy Through the Journey.” Feature: Fundraiser. Tickets $17 at the door. Affiliated with Stonecroft Ministers. Call 217-649-1592 or 217-586-7026Blood drives.12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Paxton Church of Christ, 400 West Ottawa St., Paxton; 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, First United Methodist Church, 201 N. Chestnut St., LeRoy. To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call800-733-2767.