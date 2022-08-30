CHAMPAIGN — While COVID-19 kept some people out of church buildings for a time, church members were already putting less in the collection basket in the year before the pandemic began.
Research to be released today by Champaign-based Empty Tomb found church giving declined both by a percentage of member income and — for the first time since 2013 — by how church members gave in current (not adjusted for inflation) dollars.
Per church member, annual giving in current dollars declined from about $993 in 2018 to $970 in 2019.
On an inflation-adjusted basis, there was also a decline, from around $900 in 2018 to around $864 the following year.
The decrease in giving on a current dollar basis in 2019 came as a surprise — and it’s concerning — given that this is a figure that had been rising annually for the previous six years, according to Empy Tomb Executive Vice President Sylvia Ronsvalle.
What may be behind the 2019 decline, she doesn’t know, she said, “other than the cumulative effect of people looking at other places than the church for how they spend their money.”
A look at church giving as a percentage of income may bear that out. Since 1968, that percentage has steadily declined — from 3.02 percent in 1968 to 1.95 percent in 2019.
Ronsvalle attributes falling church giving to churches failing to provide what she calls a “God-size” vision for how affluence in the U.S. could be put to use.
None of the things people take for granted today as basic necessities — vehicles, cable TV, air conditioning, even vacations — were considered necessities when she was growing up, Ronsvalle said.
“I’m not saying any of these things are wrong. I’m saying we are unaware of how much of our affluence has been absorbed in these activities,” she said. “Meanwhile, the church has not been saying: ‘Look what we could be capable of.’”
Not only has giving declined. There are also fewer church members left to give.
Church membership as a percentage of U.S. population in 35 denominations — Catholic and 34 Protestant denominations — has steadily dropped from 45 percent in 1968 to 33 percent in 2019, according to Empty Tomb.
The organization also looked at how churches use the money they have coming in.
In 2019, 84 percent was spent on internal activities of the church versus 16 percent on the church’s larger mission.
Compared to 1968, when 79 percent was spent on church internal activities and 21 percent was spent on the larger mission of the church, Empty Tomb concluded the difference constitutes a “turning inward.”
“Other than largely maintaining programs, there has not been a common huge vision of this is what it means to be a Christian,” Ronsvalle said.
Such as, she said, “bottom line, we are not going to let babies under 5 die of preventable causes, so let’s get organized.”
Empty Tomb, based at 301 N. Fourth St., C, is a Christian service and research organization.
One of its programs, Mission Match, uses donations to offer matching funds to U.S. Christian churches for mission projects focused on mothers and children in 40 countries not on track to meet global child death reduction goals as of 2015.
Empty Tomb is already at work on its annual The State of Church Giving report for 2020, and Ronsvalle said it will be interesting to see what impact the first year of the pandemic had on church giving. She hopes to have data for the 2020 report available in November, she said.