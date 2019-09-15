On the chance you don’t already know it, back in July, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law the Coal Ash Pollution Prevention Act, and that’s cause for celebration. The act is designed to protect the public interest in clean water by placing more stringent rules on coal ash disposal sites.
Coal ash, as you may remember, is the toxic byproduct of burning coal in power plants, and it has been stored for decades in open pits around the state adjacent to the plants where it is produced. Because those plants — 24 of them in Illinois— require water for cooling, they’re typically located beside rivers and lakes.
This means that when harmful pollutants, such as arsenic, chromium and lead leach from coal ash pits or escape through spills, they wind up not just in groundwater, but in nearby rivers and lakes.
In East Central Illinois, it’s the state’s only National Scenic River, the Middle Fork of the Vermilion, that faces the greatest potential for degradation by pollution from coal ash, massive quantities of which are stored near the shuttered power plant just upstream of Kickapoo State Park.
The act signed in July was sponsored in the House by Carol Ammons, D-Champaign, and in the Senate by Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, and was crafted on principles articulated by grass-roots groups from impacted communities.
Those principles include permanent protection of groundwater from contamination; opportunities for meaningful public input by affected communities; and financial guarantees to ensure that polluters, not taxpayers, shoulder the burden of paying for cleaning up coal ash pollution.
Support for the act came from local environmental groups, especially Prairie Rivers Network, Protect the Middle Fork and the Eco-Justice Collaborative, who also worked in cooperation with others from around the state.
If you’re like me, you’d just as soon celebrate the passage and signing of the Coal Ash Pollution Prevention Act and then not think about coal ash again for a while.
But that’s not how these things work.
The next step in the process charges the Illinois EPA to develop detailed rules regulating the closure and cleanup of coal ash pits, and this calls explicitly for public input. If we want strong rules to protect communities from coal ash pollution, we’ve got make that clear to the Illinois EPA.
A great opportunity for doing so will take place on Tuesday, when the IEPA will hold listening sessions on coal ash rule making in Danville. The sessions will take place in Bremer Auditorium at Danville Area Community College from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, as well as guidance on how to participate, check in on the web with either Eco-Justice Collaborative or Prairie Rivers Network.
If commenting to the Illinois EPA on rules governing coal ash isn’t enough democracy for you this week, check out the climate march and rally taking place on the University of Illinois campus Friday. This event will be hosted by Students for Environmental Concerns and four other groups and is held in coordination with climate strikes around the world to disrupt business as usual and call for an end to the age of fossil fuels. Action will begin at 10:30 a.m. and conclude with a march around the Quad and speeches at the Alma Mater close to noon. Find more information by searching Students for Environmental Concerns on Facebook.
What better way to fight the feelings of despair and isolation sometimes prompted by thinking about climate change than acting collectively with thoughtful, energetic young people?