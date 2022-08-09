Asmussen | Central Illinois family's reunion hits impressive milestone
All families have their traditions. A certain place where they spend the holidays. A special gown used for baptisms. A must-have dish (green-bean casserole?) at Thanksgiving.
But it’s difficult to imagine anyone topping the Gray Family when it comes to traditions.
On Sunday at Weldon Park, the Grays will celebrate their 100th annual family reunion. Thirty-four will gather for an afternoon of food and fun. With a little family business thrown in.
It’s going to be a full day. Activities include lawn games, karaoke, a watermelon-seed spitting contest, original poetry readings and barbecue from Hickory River in Urbana. There will be a 100th anniversary cake.
The food is a change from the past because of the special anniversary. Normally, there is a potluck meal with chicken, roast beef, potato salad, coleslaw and other typical picnic fare.
The reunions started in 1923, when Emmett and Alice Gray brought together their five grown children and their spouses. It has continued all these years later, through the Great Depression, World War II and a global pandemic.
Sara Marberry knows the tradition well. In fact, the current Evanston resident wrote a recently published book about it. She included a timeline of significant world news during the century of reunions.
“I thought it was interesting to look at what had happened in these 100 years,” Marberry said. “1923 was when the portable radio was introduced.”
To put it mildly, things have changed.
In 2020, the reunion was held on Zoom because of the pandemic.
“When we think back to Emmett and Alice Gray and what they might have envisioned, they never would have envisioned we’d be talking to each other on a computer,” Marberry said.
Marberry has been a champion of this year’s reunion. Along with cousin Nancy Casey, the former associate dean of the University of Illinois College of Media, they are determined to make the 100th edition special.
“I’ve been going for 76 years,” Casey said. “We’ve kept it going all these years.”
The reunion entertainment has varied. While Casey was studying karate, she once broke a board. She won’t be trying that this year.
A committee was formed for the milestone celebration, with Marberry becoming the “de facto head of the committee.”
Marberry grew up in Bloomington-Normal. For most of her 62 years, she has been attending the summertime events. She did miss some for a time when she and husband Richard were living in New Jersey.
Marberry’s father, Phares, will be there this year. He is 88, which makes him among the oldest reunion-goers. The matriarch of the family is Casey’s mother, Wanda, who is 95. She lives in Champaign.
“She’s doing well,” Casey said.
Wanda is looking forward to the reunion.
“We’re talking about dishes we’re going to prepare,” Casey said.
Phares, Wanda and their sister Jane are the only surviving grandchildren of Emmett and Alice Gray.
“We were never sure it was going to last beyond their generation,” Marberry said. “It will be interesting to see if does. We want to make it to 100 because we felt like that was a pretty big milestone.”
Follow the rules
The reunions haven’t been thrown together all willy-nilly. The Gray Family reunion includes bylaws and memberships.
Emmett and Alice’s children were all members. So were their spouses and children.
Every year at the reunion, a business meeting is held. Officers are elected (Marberry is secretary/treasurer).
“There are those kind of traditions that are associated with it,” Marberry said.
One of the coolest features is the recorded minutes of the meetings, which date back to 1927. It was a goldmine of information for Marberry as she wrote her book.
The early years of minutes were hand-written. Recently, they have been done on computers.
“Because there are the same traditions associated with the Gray, the minutes often don’t vary that much every year,” Marberry said.
People have always been encouraged to provide entertainment. Marberry’s grandma Ruby wrote poems and was the official laureate of the reunion.
Family histories were included in the minutes. So were memorials of those who had passed.
Back in the day
Alice and Emmett spent most of their adult lives in Weldon. They hosted the early years of the reunion at their home.
Emmett served as a police officer in the village and was a manager/partner of the Gray & Co. Meat Market. He also worked at the Railsback Brothers Elevator.
Weldon Park became a popular site for the reunions, with kids playing on the cannon.
Other venues used include Weldon Springs, Nelson Park in Decatur, Crystal Lake in Urbana, Miller Park in Bloomington, Big Creek Park in Canton, Andrew and Leita Jackson’s home in Weldon, Hessel Park in Champaign, Charles and Mildred Gray’s home in Canton, and Phares and Harriet O’Daffer’s home at Lake Bloomington.
In the early days, the event was more than just eating and entertaining. The men often gave speeches, some political in nature. The elders gave talks about the origins of the family, a reminder of what the family is about.
Starting in the 1970s, the members provided updates of what happened in their lives during the past year.
The family history actually dates to Ireland. Emmett Gray’s father, William, came to America during the potato famine in the 1840s. William was 9 years old at the time.
“If his mother hadn’t put him on that boat to America, none of us would be here right now,” Casey said.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or asmussen@news-gazette.com.