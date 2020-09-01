This month’s article features a recent blog post from one of my colleagues, Cheri Burcham, a family life educator from the University of Illinois Extension. She highlights the importance of fighting social isolation, especially now, during our current times; keep reading for some local resources here in our area posted at the end!
We all should be concerned about the older population right now. Data has shown that older adults are more vulnerable in this pandemic due to their weaker immune systems and a higher likelihood of having chronic conditions, including heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, kidney disease and many others.
The CDC reports eight out of 10 COVID-19 deaths have been adults 65 years of age and older. This has prompted the encouragement of older adults to self-quarantine, or physical distance from others — family, friends, social circles — to protect their health. This has been a necessary step to protect them from the virus, but it can have adverse effects on their overall health by increasing social isolation.
Social isolation and loneliness are serious health risks that affect a large portion of the older population. Approximately one-quarter of community-dwelling older adults are socially isolated, and 43 percent report feeling lonely — and this was data collected BEFORE this current pandemic. There is increasing evidence that social isolation has been linked to an increase in many physical and mental conditions, like heart disease, obesity, depression, Alzheimer’s disease and even mortality (Wu, 2020).
According to a recent article in “The Conversation,” Marcia G. Ory and Matthew Lee Smith from Texas A&M University gave some great suggestions for older adults to stay active and engaged, especially during the pandemic:
Plan your day and keep a routine. While the days may seem to be an endless blur, keep up with daily routines like getting out of bed, getting dressed and being engaged with small activities. Planning time for online classes, calls with friends, reading, puzzles, cooking, gardening or home repairs can give meaning to the days.
Stay physically active. Find exercises that can be done at home or in the immediate neighborhood, like walking. Many virtual and online physical activity and health promotion programs are available, which can remotely foster engagement and connection to others.
Know your risk for social isolation. Take the AARP Foundation’s Connect2Affect tool online to assess your risk for being socially isolated, and refer to the Eldercare Locator at 1-800-677-1116 or online for support services you might need.
Don’t be afraid to leave home, but do so wisely. New CDC guidelines emphasize what older adults can do to stay safe when leaving home. For example, when going outside, practice everyday preventive actions: Carry a cloth face covering, tissues and hand sanitizer; encourage others to wear cloth face coverings when out in public; and avoid close contact with others who are not wearing face masks to the extent possible.
Think of others. Regularly reach out to others who may need to hear a friendly voice on the phone. Volunteering has been shown to have many positive health benefits, and there are online opportunities for doing so.
Accept help from others. Many individuals and organizations are working hard to keep seniors socially connected. Remain open to accepting the kindness and support from family members, friends, health care providers and social service agencies.
Here are two local programs I’d like to highlight for those of you who are 60 and older in Champaign County:
Looking at some of the previous helpful suggestions of volunteering or hearing a friendly voice on the phone, look no further than to the Friendly Callers program. This program offers people a time to socialize, share and offer support to each other. This program is provided through a partnership between Family Service and OSF Healthcare. They also provide a plan for individuals looking for check-ins or a reassurance call. If either of these sounds interesting, reach out to Family Service (217-352-5100) for more information.
Who knew we’d be in this physical distancing for so long? I sure didn’t. If it is taking its toll on you, like it is on many others, help can be found through the PEARLS — Program to Encourage Active and Rewarding Lives for Seniors — program. This program is geared to help you take more control over your life, improve your mood and hopefully help you feel better. Problems can pile up and often make us feel helpless, and the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t made this any easier. Help is available. Call Family Service (217-352-5100) and ask for more information about the PEARLS program to help improve your mood and identify possible solutions to moving forward on a path with support and encouragement.
Other resources to try that may be helpful to prevent social isolation are local senior centers and service agencies, local churches, our local East Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging (1-800-888-4456) and AARP.
Looking for educational programs? We have many options you can choose from — find all of our upcoming educational programs by visiting go.illinois.edu/ExtensionEducation.
10 a.m. Sept. 3 — Discover Healthy Aging Series: I’m Positive, I’m Aging
10 a.m. Sept. 10 — Discover Healthy Aging Series: Looking for the Funny Side of Life
10 a.m. Sept. 17 — Discover Healthy Aging Series: Finding Your Get Up and Go
1 p.m. Sept. — Life’s Moment’s: from memory to legacy Series
10 a.m. Sept. 24 — Discover Healthy Aging Series: Someday is Today — Live Your Bucket List
Let’s continue to be careful, stay healthy and remain hopeful that the situation will improve. We hopefully will be out and about again, but with new appreciation and gratitude for each other.