Most years, many strive to go home for the holidays.
This year, many will spend their holidays at home. That may be a place they live alone, with a significant other, with children or filled with multiple generations.
Whatever home is for you, and however you are spending your time, things may be different.
Holidays are often centered around traditions and rituals. Traditions bring us comfort, especially during difficult times.
If there is a way to incorporate some family traditions with others from a distance, or perhaps cook a special recipe for yourself that has a connection to your family, you should do something to bring comfort to your holiday season.
When incorporating children, it is always good to share the history behind the family traditions and rituals to understand where the practice comes from and why you hold it near and dear.
Sometimes, though, trying to maintain traditions causes more stress than comfort.
Holidays are a time to break from the regular routine and offer a time of rest. This can also be a great time to spend quality time with your family.
What do you deem a successful holiday? If you ask five people, you might get five different answers.
Within families, conflict can arise on how time is spent: together, alone, with family, doing chores/expectations, a home project?
There is often an emphasis on strengthening family bonds by engaging in leisure activities and having time to socialize. You may need to get creative, play a virtual game, schedule a multi-person call or safely gather outside to visit a loved one.
Or you may need a grand plan to keep everyone engaged that has been home for some time, depending on your situation.
There are benefits to doing things together for families. Doing something means being with someone else and feeling like you and they were together and not just occupying the same space.
Time spent in shared activities has been linked to increased marital satisfaction. Time together also has benefits for a child/parent relationship.
In both of these relationships, spending time together often builds intimacy, trust, openness and commitment.
It has been found that the amount of time a mother spends with her children and the quality of their interactions has a link to a child’s emotional intelligence, due to both positive parenting and a time to promote modeling, reinforcement, attention and social cooperation.
Along this vein, research has shown that spending time with parents is protective against the onset of depressive symptoms in adolescents and can reduce symptoms if they’re already appeared.
If trying to plan your family time together, get everyone involved. Grab a sheet of paper and ask those in the home to brainstorm a bucket list of things to do over the holiday break. These can be things that people all do together or certain people pair up and do. It is nice to have a collective idea of what everyone thinks would be fun.
Here are some categories to help get you started:
- Games to play
- Books to read
- Things to try, learn or do
- Recipes to make/meals to have
- Shows to watch
You should note that if you live by yourself or with a roommate or a significant other, this is still a great list to get some ideas down. You don’t have to have children to do this activity. It is excellent for any age.
For many, this year is going to be significantly different. Enjoy the season, savor the moments and try to focus on the good as we move into 2021.