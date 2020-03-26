This month’s article is a feature from my intern, Rachel Dickey, an Interdisciplinary Health Sciences major from University of Illinois. Keep reading to learn how exercise can positively combat the effects of stress.
The physical health benefits of exercise are widely known and studied. When people choose to exercise, they most likely are exercising for physical reasons, whether that be looks or to prevent physical health concerns. However, exercise has equally positive benefits for mental wellbeing. Specifically, exercise has been proven to be an effective method for coping with stress as well as making one more resilient to stress.
The CDC defines stress as “a reaction to a situation where a person feels threatened or anxious.” When most people hear the word stress, negative and unpleasant thoughts and feelings often come to mind; however, stress can be both positive and negative. Positive stress is known as eustress and can be beneficial to someone’s growth within both their personal and professional lives. Examples of these stressors include a job promotion or planning for significant life events such as a wedding. Negative stress, or distress, is more harmful to one’s body and is brought on by adverse or traumatic life events. When stress lasts for an extended period, it is known as chronic stress and can begin to harm someone’s health, especially their immunity. There are many methods of coping, but exercise is a proven method to help cope with and reduce the impact of negative stressors in one’s life.
Everyone deals with stress in their own way. People may choose to listen to music, sleep, overeat or undereat, and many more coping mechanisms; however, only a small portion of people utilize exercise as a means of dealing with stress. Stress brings about a variety of feelings and moods, and exercise often seems too time-consuming or requiring too much energy. During these times, though, exercise can be extremely beneficial in increasing energy levels, becoming more resilient to the stressor, and even positively impact one’s mood.
Time spent exercising is time spent away from the stressor and allows for a brief period of distraction. During this time, even a short amount of physical activity can increase energy levels and improve overall mood. Taking the time to do a short walk or any other activity that one finds enjoyable will thus have a positive effect on their mood and overall mental status leading to better handling of the current stressor. Exercise itself is a stressor, but a positive one.
When one exercises, they put physical stress on their body and cause a positive stress response. Due to this stress response, it is observed that regular exercise can play a role in the overall stress response regardless of a positive or negative stressor and make the body more adaptable. This means that regular exercise, even moderate to light intensity, can overall increase someone’s resilience to stress and prevent the negative health outcomes observed due to chronic stress levels. Another positive result of exercising is the improved quality of sleep. This is important every day but becomes especially important when dealing with stress. Since stress can lead to anxious thoughts and feelings and often disrupt sleep, engaging in regular exercise can help diminish these thoughts and promote even better sleep.
When one is feeling stressed, anxious or tired, find an enjoyable physical activity and spend some time, even a short amount of time, participating in this activity, and everyday stress will become easier to handle. One will experience increased energy and better sleep, along with all of the other physical health benefits that exercise provides.