This month’s article is a feature from my intern, Cailey Cranny, a University of Illinois student majoring in interdisciplinary health sciences. She is thinking about becoming a genetic counselor; I challenged her to share with the public a little bit about the roles of and reasons for the job.
What do genetic counselors do?
While many have heard about genetic counselors, most have no idea what they do. Let’s look at the important role they play in the health care system and communities and how they can be used more often. While genetic counselors are used mostly during pregnancy, they also look at other genes and map out genomes that will affect one’s health and future. Then they educate patients with the next steps to help create a plan that will best benefit their health.
Do they only work in clinical settings?
Genetic counselors work in many other locations other than just doctors’ offices and hospitals. They play an essential role in research. There are so many genes that can cause problems and so many more that are still being learned about. Discoveries about the human genome are helping clinical genetic counselors figure out what is going on with their patients, which can be critical to health.
Who should see a genetic counselor?
There are many specialties in this field. A few typical specialties are prenatal, pediatrics, adult and cancer. So almost any age group may want to see a genetic counselor. There are many more, but most people usually want to know when it is necessary to see a genetic counselor.
The basic reasons for seeing one including if someone in your family has an inherited disease, you are 35 or older and having a child, you have previously had a child with a genetic condition, you have had a miscarriage or lost a child early in a pregnancy, you have abnormal prenatal results, or your child is showing symptoms of a disorder. All of this information gives doctors a reason to look into your genetic makeup, and they should refer you to a genetic counselor.
What information can they provide?
Patients can decide to test specific genes or all of their genes. This is a tough decision, because if one tests all of their genes, it is more likely that they could find something or a lot of unknown problematic genes, which can be too much information for some.
If one decides to test just a set of genes, they are more likely to find what they are looking for. For example, many people get genetic testing because of a family history of breast cancer. Genetic counselors can order tests that only look at those specific genes and figure out if any are abnormal and genetically related. This allows for patients to be proactive, while also avoiding looking at other mutations in their genes.
Why are genetic counselors important?
Genetic counselors are vital in the health care system. They provide support to patients, families, and providers about genetic conditions and risks. Genetic disorders and cancers are not uncommon, so a genetic counselor needs to be on hand to increase the families’/patients’ understanding about the disorder, as well as explain to them the pros and cons of testing, identify helpful psychosocial tools to adjust if an adverse result is reached, reduce their anxiety, and educate them on risk factors of their genetic makeup.
Testing is not for everyone because it is a lot of information, and it may be too much for some people. However, it is an option and could provide closure.
A lot of rural communities lack this information that could benefit their community. Having a genetic counselor in the community provides knowledge, and knowledge is power.