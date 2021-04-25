For information about services available to older adults, contact Kellie Anderson, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 2102 Windsor Place, C, 217-359-6500. RSVP and the Stevick Center are both administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
From 11 a.m. to
12:30 p.m. May 5, the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office will hold a Rules of the Road class for those 55 and over at the new Stevick Center location. Seating will be limited to 10 with a reservation — no walk-ins. As of Thursday, there were only three spots remaining. Masks and social distancing required. Call RSVP at 217-359-6500 for location details and to sign-up.
HOT-LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily
hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at sites in Champaign, Urbana, Rantoul, Sidney (home delivery only), Mahomet (home delivery only) and Homer.
For reservations, call 800-543-1770. Reservations for Monday need to be made by noon Friday.
NOTE: There is no change to home deliveries, but at congregate sites, you can get a carryout meal.
Monday:
- Beef stroganoff over noodles, tomatoes and zucchini, seasoned green beans, whole grain wheat bread, fruit juice.
Tuesday:
- Creamed chicken with green onions and pimentos, parsley buttered potatoes, peas, biscuit, Mandarin oranges.
Wednesday:
- Pepper beef over brown rice, lima beans, Harvard beets, whole grain wheat bread, chunky applesauce.
Thursday:
- Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, Midori blend veggies, whole grain wheat bread, sunshine salad.
Friday:
- Fish sandwich with tartar sauce, creamy broccoli soup, peaches, crackers and bun, oatmeal raisin cookie.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
If you are 55 and older and want to volunteer in your community, RSVP (funded by AmeriCorps Seniors and the Illinois Department on Aging) provides a unique link to local nonprofits needing your help. We offer support, benefits and a safe connection to our partner sites. Please contact Vicky Welser at site.rsvp@gmail.com or 217-359-6500 for information.
CURRENT NEEDS
Urbana Free Library:
- Seeking volunteers to do computer work for Amazon store. Training provided.
Champaign Public Library:
- Seeking drivers with a valid license for home book deliveries between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on first and third Thursdays of month. This important service provides library materials to homebound patrons. Background check and interview with library staff required.
Dig gardening?
- The Urbana Free Library, the Urbana Park District and the Champaign County Forest Preserve are all looking for volunteer gardeners! Call RSVP for more info.
Project READ:
- Seeking tutors to help adults improve their skills in basic reading or math or English as a second language. Now hosting trainings and tutoring sessions via Zoom and in person. During normal times, tutors and learners meet at the Champaign Public Library, Urbana Free Library, Wesley Food Pantry, Champaign schools, Immigrant Services of Champaign-Urbana, the Rantoul Public Library and many other public places. Learners are older teens and adults age 17 to 80-plus who want to improve their lives and the lives of their families. Introduction to Tutoring sessions in May: 10 to 11 a.m. May 6 or 6 to 7 p.m. Mary 12 via Zoom, and 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. May 21 in Robeson Room C at the Champaign Public Library. Learn more at signupgenius.com/go/
- 60b0c49a5a728a6ff2-tutor1.
Food for Seniors:
- Join this vibrant group from 6:45 to 9 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays each month. Must be able to stand and lift up to 20 pounds. Help fellow seniors struggling with food scarcity.
Compassionate Contact Corps of the VA:
- Seeking good conversationalists to build relationships with vets through the new Telephone Friendly Visitor Program. Volunteer for one hour each week from your home in this service to veterans. Training and support provided by VA staff.
Senior Transportation:
- Licensed drivers needed for trips to grocery stores, pharmacies, doctor appointments, etc. Everyone wears a mask, which is provided if necessary. Volunteers are also reimbursed for mileage. Please call Terry at Family Service at 217-352-0099 for information.
- Other volunteer opportunities are available. Email site.rsvp@gmail.com.