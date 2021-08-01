For information about services available to older adults, contact Kellie Anderson, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 2102 Windsor Place, C, at 217-359-6500. RSVP and the Stevick Center are both administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
STEVICK CENTER ACTIVITIES
Knit or crochet for those in need:
- 10 a.m. to noon Mondays.
Meditative Movement with Yoga:
- 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays.
Euchre:
- Noon to 3 p.m. Fridays.
Book Club:
- 10 a.m. to noon, first and third Tuesdays.
Bridge:
- Noon to 3 p.m. Thursdays.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at sites in Champaign, Urbana, Rantoul, Sidney (home delivery only), Mahomet (home delivery only) and Homer.
For reservations, call 800-543-1770. Reservations for Monday need to be made by noon Friday.
NOTE: There is no change to home deliveries, but at congregate sites, you can get a carryout meal.
Monday:
- Pork chop in gravy, mashed potatoes, lima beans, roll, cranberries.
Tuesday:
- Spaghetti with meat sauce, romaine lettuce salad, seasoned green beans, roll, oatmeal raisin cookie.
Wednesday:
- Saucy ham loaf, sweet potatoes, seasoned peas, corn bread, overnight fruit salad.
Thursday:
- BBQ meatballs, scalloped potatoes, spinach, Texas toast, chunky applesauce.
Friday:
- Baked chicken, vegetable rice pilaf, Harvard beets, whole grain wheat bread, tropical fruit.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
If you are 55 and older and want to volunteer in your community, RSVP (funded by AmeriCorps Seniors and the Illinois Department on Aging) provides a unique link to local nonprofits needing help. We offer support, benefits and a safe connection to partner sites. Contact Kellie Anderson at rsvpchampaign@gmail.com or 217-359-6500.
CURRENT NEEDS
Pen Pals.
- Fourth-grade students practice letter-writing, reading, handwriting and story-telling skills by exchanging monthly letters with a senior volunteer. September-May with a face-to-face meeting at the end of the school year. Contact Vicki Welser at 217-359-6500.
Food for Seniors.
- Needs box handlers to unload boxes of food for repackaging and delivery to seniors experiencing food scarcity at 7 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month. Must be able to lift 30-40 pounds. Contact Robbie Edwards at RSVP for more information.
Senior transportation drivers.
- Needed to provide rides to other seniors for grocery shopping, medical appointments, etc. Must have valid license and your own vehicle. Mileage reimbursement is available. Contact Terry at Family Service Senior Resource Center, 217-352-5100.
CRIS HEALTHY AGING
Current services offered through CRIS Healthy Aging:
Grandparents raising grandchildren.
- If you are 55-and-over and raising grandchildren under the age of 18, CRIS has limited funding to assist with school supplies, clothing and snacks. Call Michael at 217-355-1543 for information.
Senior information services.
- CRIS can assist with your DASH pass and ADA Paratransit needs. Call 217-335-1543 to see if you qualify for a DASH pass.
Reducing social isolation. CRIS is working to increase social connections among older adults. We provide adults 60 or older with an Amazon Echo Show 5 device and assist in the set-up process. Program enrollees will have monthly contact from CRIS staff to help you learn about useful features. Some features include: video calling, playing music, and setting alarms and timers.
- You must have a smartphone and WiFi, and live in Vermilion or Champaign County. Info or questions, call 217-443-2999.
Aging mastery program. Free classes will take place on Wednesdays starting Aug. 4 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Champaign Public Library. Sign up by calling 217-355-1543.