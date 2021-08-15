For information about services available to older adults, contact Kellie Anderson, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 2102 Windsor Place, C, at 217-359-6500. RSVP and the Stevick Center are both administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
STEVICK CENTER ACTIVITIES
Knit or crochet for those in need:
- 10 a.m. to noon Mondays.
Meditative Movement with Yoga:
- 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays.
Euchre:
- Noon to 3 p.m. Fridays.
Bingo:
- 11 a.m. to noon, second and fourth Tuesdays.
Bridge:
- Noon to 3 p.m. Thursdays.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at sites in Champaign, Urbana, Rantoul, Sidney (home delivery only), Mahomet (home delivery only) and Homer.
For reservations, call 800-543-1770. Reservations for Monday need to be made by noon Friday.
NOTE: There is no change to home deliveries, but at congregate sites, you can get a carryout meal.
Monday:
- Pulled pork sandwich, rosemary roasted potatoes, Italian green beans, bun, fruit juice.
Tuesday:
- Taco salad with meat, cheese, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and taco sauce, Mandarin oranges, taco chips, pudding.
Wednesday:
- White chili, sunshine salad, cottage cheese, crackers, peaches.
Thursday:
- Roast beef, mashed potatoes, broccoli salad, whole grain wheat bread, warm fruit cobbler.
Friday:
- Swissed beef patty, zucchini bake, mixed vegetables, whole grain wheat bread, sweet-potato pie.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
If you are 55 and older and want to volunteer in your community, RSVP (funded by AmeriCorps Seniors and the Illinois Department on Aging) provides a unique link to local nonprofits needing help. We offer support, benefits and a safe connection to partner sites. Contact Kellie Anderson at rsvpchampaign@gmail.com or 217-359-6500.
CURRENT NEEDS
Seeking male pen pals.
- Fourth- and fifth-grade students practice letter-writing, reading, handwriting and story-telling skills by exchanging monthly letters with a senior volunteer. Runs September to May, with a face-to-face meeting at the end of the school year. Contact Vicki Welser at 217-359-6500.
Food for Seniors.
- Needs box handlers to unload boxes of food for repackaging and delivery to seniors experiencing food scarcity at 7 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month. Must be able to lift 30-40 pounds. Contact Robbie Edwards at RSVP for info.
CRIS HEALTHY AGING
Reducing social isolation.
- Interested in learning how technology can help you connect with others? CRIS’s Reducing Social Isolation Program in Vermilion and Champaign counties has a few spots still available. Info or questions, call Ty at 217-355-1543 or 217-443-2999.
Aging Mastery Program.
- Free Aging Mastery Program Classes will now start in September. Each class will be held virtually via One-click.net, designed especially for seniors. For more information or to sign-up, call 217-355-1543.
Memory care. Caring for a loved one with memory loss? Have they exhibited restlessness, sudden outbursts, hallucinations or increased agitation? Call CRIS and speak to the Memory Care team to learn strategies and tools to help with these behaviors. Eligibility not based on diagnosis. Contact Michael W. at 217-443-2999 or email memorycare@agestrong.org.