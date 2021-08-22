For information about services available to older adults, contact Kellie Anderson, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 2102 Windsor Place, C, at 217-359-6500. RSVP and the Stevick Center are both administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Looking for bowlers.
- Seeking bowlers age 55 or older to join a senior league. This league is handicap scored, so you don’t have to be a good bowler to compete or have fun. The Arrowhead Sages League bowls at 1 p.m. Mondays at Arrowhead Lanes in Champaign. A league meeting is set for noon
- Aug. 30; bowling starts Sept. 13. For more information, call Denise Perry at 217-898-5104.
STEVICK CENTER ACTIVITIES
Knit or crochet for those in need:
- 10 a.m. to noon Mondays.
Meditative Movement with Yoga:
- 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays.
Euchre:
- Noon to 3 p.m. Fridays.
Bingo:
- 11 a.m. to noon, second and fourth Tuesdays.
Bridge:
- Noon to 3 p.m. Thursdays.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at sites in Champaign, Urbana, Rantoul, Sidney (home delivery only), Mahomet (home delivery only) and Homer.
For reservations, call 800-543-1770. Reservations for Monday need to be made by noon Friday.
NOTE: There is no change to home deliveries, but at congregate sites, you can get a carryout meal.
Monday:
- Breakfast casserole, warm fruit compote, fruit juice, cinnamon roll, breakfast bar.
Tuesday:
- Shepherd’s pie, rotini vegetable salad, biscuits, warm cinnamon buttered apples.
Wednesday:
- Sub sandwich with lettuce, spinach, tomato and mayo packet, three bean salad, bun, cantaloupe.
Thursday:
- Turkey salad with grapes, vegetable soup, cucumber onion salad, assorted crackers, fresh fruit.
Friday:
- Fried chicken; mashed potatoes with gravy; corn; Texas toast; red, white and blue dessert.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
If you are 55 and older and want to volunteer in your community, RSVP (funded by AmeriCorps Seniors and the Illinois Department on Aging) provides a unique link to local nonprofits needing help. We offer support, benefits and a safe connection to partner sites. Contact Kellie Anderson at rsvpchampaign@gmail.com or 217-359-6500.
CURRENT NEEDS
National Day of Service 2021 Patriot Day Project.
- RSVP and the Stevick Senior Center are collecting items for personal care and other basic needs to be delivered to Veterans Affairs Illiana Health Care System in Danville and C-U at Home. Collection boxes will be available Sept. 1 to Oct. 29 at the Stevick Center, 2102 Windsor Place, C. Please call 217-359-6500 for a list of needed and acceptable items.
Feeding our Kids.
- Seeking help with sorting food from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and delivery drivers Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Contact Vicky at 217-359-6500.
Male pen pals.
- Fourth- and fifth-grade students practice letter-writing, reading, handwriting and story-telling skills by exchanging monthly letters with a senior volunteer. Runs September to May, with a face-to-face meeting at the end of the school year. Contact Vicki Welser at 217-359-6500.
Food for Seniors.
- Handlers needed to unload boxes of food for repackaging and delivery to seniors experiencing food scarcity at 7 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month. Must be able to lift 30 to 40 pounds. Contact Robbie Edwards at RSVP for info.
CRIS HEALTHY AGING
Grandparents raising grandchildren.
- If you are 55 and over and raising grandchildren under the age of 18, you may qualify for a Back to School shopping spree to purchase school clothes, supplies and snacks. Call Michael at 217-355-1543 for information.
Reducing social isolation.
- Interested in learning how technology can help you connect with others? This program in Vermilion and Champaign counties has spots available. Info or questions, call Ty at 217-355-1543 or 217-443-2999.
Aging Mastery Program.
- Free classes start in September. Each will be held virtually via One-click.net, designed for seniors. For information or to sign up, call 217-355-1543.
Memory care. Caring for a loved one with memory loss? Have they exhibited restlessness, sudden outbursts, hallucinations or increased agitation? Call CRIS and speak to the Memory Care team to learn strategies and tools to help with these behaviors. Eligibility not based on diagnosis. Contact Michael W. at 217-443-2999 or email memorycare@agestrong.org.