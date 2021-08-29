For information about services available to older adults, contact Kellie Anderson, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 2102 Windsor Place, C, at 217-359-6500. RSVP and the Stevick Center are both administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
➜ Looking for bowlers. Seeking bowlers age 55 or older to join a senior league. This league is handicap scored, so you don’t have to be a good bowler to compete or have fun. The Arrowhead Sages League bowls at 1 p.m. Mondays at Arrowhead Lanes in Champaign. A league meeting is set for noon Aug. 30; bowling starts Sept. 13. For more information, call Denise Perry at 217-898-5104.
➜ Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. Take interesting classes, attend lectures or participate in study groups. OLLI is a member-centered institute for area residents 50 and over. Current and retired university and community experts teach our courses, and our members lead the study groups. Memberships for the 2021-22 year are available now. Courses will begin on Sept. 13. For further information, visit olli.illinois.edu or call 217-244-9141.
STEVICK CENTER ACTIVITIES
Knit or crochet for those in need:
- 10 a.m. to noon Mondays.
Meditative Movement with Yoga:
- 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays.
Euchre:
- Noon to 3 p.m. Fridays.
Bingo:
- 11 a.m. to noon, second and fourth Tuesdays. Call 217-359-6500 to reserve a spot.
Bridge:
- Noon to 3 p.m. Thursdays.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at sites in Champaign, Urbana, Rantoul, Sidney (home delivery only), Mahomet (home delivery only) and Homer.
For reservations, call 800-543-1770. Reservations for Monday need to be made by noon Friday.
NOTE: There is no change to home deliveries, but at congregate sites, you can get a carryout meal.
Monday:
- Pork chop in gravy, mashed potatoes, lima beans, roll, cranberries.
Tuesday:
- Spaghetti with meat sauce, romaine lettuce salad, seasoned green beans, roll, oatmeal raisin cookie.
Wednesday:
- Saucy ham loaf, sweet potatoes, seasoned peas, cornbread, overnight fruit salad.
Thursday:
- BBQ meatballs, scalloped potatoes, spinach, Texas toast, chunky appleasauce.
Friday:
- Baked chicken, vegetable rice pilaf, Harvard beets, whole grain wheat, tropical fruit.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
If you are 55 and older and want to volunteer in your community, RSVP (funded by AmeriCorps Seniors and the Illinois Department on Aging) provides a unique link to local nonprofits needing help. We offer support, benefits and a safe connection to partner sites. Contact Kellie Anderson at rsvpchampaign@gmail.com or 217-359-6500.
CURRENT NEEDS
National Day of Service 2021 Patriot Day Project.
- RSVP, the Stevick Senior Center and The News-Gazette are collecting items for personal care and other basic needs to be delivered to Veterans Affairs Illiana Health Care System in Danville and C-U at Home. Collection boxes will be available Sept. 1 to Oct. 29 at the Stevick Center, 2102 Windsor Place, C; and The News-Gazette, 201 Devonshire Dr., C. Please call 217-359-6500 for a list of needed and acceptable items.
Senior Volunteers.
- RSVP of Champaign, Douglas and Piatt Counties / AmeriCorps Senior Volunteers is your link to over 100 non-profit organizations. Please contact Kellie Anderson at rsvpchampaign@gmail.com or call 217-359-6500 for volunteer information.
Memory Care facility.
- Seeking help with activities, conversation, reading, etc., with residents. Flexible schedule. Contact Vicky at RSVP for more information.
Feeding our Kids. Seeking help with sorting food from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and delivery drivers Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Contact Vicky at 217-359-6500.
Food for Seniors. Handlers needed to unload boxes of food for repackaging and delivery to seniors experiencing food scarcity at 7 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month. Must be able to lift 30 to 40 pounds. Contact Robbie Edwards at RSVP for info.
CRIS HEALTHY AGING
Aging Mastery Program.
- Free classes start Sept. 1. Each will be held virtually via One-click.net, designed for seniors. For information or to sign up, call 217-355-1543.
Memory Café. We will be hosting our monthly Memory Café at 11 a.m. Sept. 1, and the theme is football. Come discuss your favorite teams, rivalries and coaches and show us where your loyalties lie. Our memory cafés are safe, social, interactive discussion groups for those living with memory impairment and their caregivers.