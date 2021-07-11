For information about services available to older adults, contact Kellie Anderson, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 2102 Windsor Place, C, at 217-359-6500. RSVP and the Stevick Center are both administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
‘Rules of the Road’ for 55+:
- The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office will hold a ‘Rules of the Road’ class from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Stevick Center. Reservations are requested. Masks must be worn for those not vaccinated. Call 217-359-6500 for details and to sign up.
CRIS Healthy Aging Social Isolation Department
- has a program to help older adults feel less socially isolated. Enrollees get a free Amazon Echo Show 5, setup help and monthly contact from CRIS staff to help them learn its features. Alexa features include: Video calling, playing music or alarm/reminder setting. To qualify, you must be 60 or older, have a smartphone and Wi-Fi, and live in Champaign or Vermilion County. Eligible residents are encouraged to contact CRIS at 217-443-2999 with questions about the program or to sign up.
STEVICK CENTER ACTIVITIES
Knit or crochet for those in need:
- 10 a.m. to noon Mondays.
Meditative Movement with Yoga:
- 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays; begins June 29.
Euchre:
- Noon to 3 p.m. Fridays.
Book Club:
- 10 a.m. to noon, first and third Tuesdays; begins July 6.
Bridge:
- Noon to 3 p.m. Thursdays; begins July 8.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
If you are 55 and older and want to volunteer in your community, RSVP (funded by AmeriCorps Seniors and the Illinois Department on Aging) provides a unique link to local nonprofits needing help. We offer support, benefits and a safe connection to partner sites. Contact Kellie Anderson at rsvpchampaign@gmail.com or 217-359-6500.
CURRENT NEEDS
Piatt County Museum:
- Love antiques, local history and getting your hands dirty? The museum in Monticello needs you! Clean and restore furniture, dolls, train sets, farm items, and other interesting antiquities. Mileage stipend available.
Champaign Public Library FriendShop Bookstore: Cashiers needed to sell books, make change, bag purchases, and answer questions at the library’s used bookstore.
OSF Health Care:
- Volunteers needed for general office and data entry, reception and information desk duties, patient/visitor transport, surgical waiting room and gift shop. Volunteers are also needed outside the walls of the hospital with our Faith in Action senior outreach program and for sewing, crocheting and knitting. Contact RSVP for more information.
Veterans Affairs Illiana Health Care System Compassionate Contact Corps: Seeking good conversationalists to build relationships with vets through the new Telephone Friendly Visitor Program. Volunteer for one hour each week from your home in this service to veterans. Training and support provided by VA staff. More details at RSVP.