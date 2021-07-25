For information about services available to older adults, contact Kellie Anderson, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 2102 Windsor Place, C, at 217-359-6500. RSVP and the Stevick Center are both administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
STEVICK CENTER ACTIVITIES
Knit or crochet for those in need:
- 10 a.m. to noon Mondays.
Meditative Movement with Yoga:
- 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays; begins June 29.
Euchre:
- Noon to 3 p.m. Fridays.
Book Club:
- 10 a.m. to noon, first and third Tuesdays; begins July 6.
Bridge:
- Noon to 3 p.m. Thursdays.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at sites in Champaign, Urbana, Rantoul, Sidney (home delivery only), Mahomet (home delivery only) and Homer.
For reservations, call 800-543-1770. Reservations for Monday need to be made by noon Friday.
NOTE: There is no change to home deliveries, but at congregate sites, you can get a carryout meal.
Monday:
- Breakfast casserole, warm fruit compote, fruit juice, connamon roll, breakfast bar.
Tuesday:
- Shepherd’s pie, rotini vegetable salad, biscuits, warm cinnamon buttered apples.
Wednesday:
- Sub sandwich with lettuce, spinach, tomato and mayo packet, three-bean salad, bun, cantaloupe.
Thursday:
- Turkey salad with grapes, vegetable soup, cucumber onion salad, assorted crackers,
- fresh fruit.
Friday:
- Fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, Texas toast, red, white and blue dessert.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
If you are 55 and older and want to volunteer in your community, RSVP (funded by AmeriCorps Seniors and the Illinois Department on Aging) provides a unique link to local nonprofits needing help. We offer support, benefits and a safe connection to partner sites. Contact Kellie Anderson at rsvpchampaign@gmail.com or 217-359-6500.
CURRENT NEEDS
Piatt County Museum: Love antiques, local history and getting your hands dirty? The museum in Monticello needs you! Clean and restore furniture, dolls, train sets, farm items and other interesting antiquities. Mileage stipend available.
Champaign Public Library FriendShop Bookstore: Cashiers needed to sell books, make change, bag purchases and answer questions at the library’s used bookstore.
OSF Health Care: Volunteers needed for general office and data entry, reception and information desk duties, patient/visitor transport, surgical waiting room and gift shop. Volunteers are also needed outside the walls of the hospital with our Faith in Action senior outreach program and for sewing, crocheting and knitting. Contact RSVP for more information.
Veterans Affairs Illiana Health Care System Compassionate Contact Corps: Seeking good conversationalists to build relationships with vets through the new Telephone Friendly Visitor Program. Volunteer for one hour each week from your home in this service to veterans. Training and support provided by VA staff. More details at RSVP.
Pen Pals.
- Fourth-grade students practice letter-writing, reading, handwriting and story-telling skills by exchanging monthly letters with a senior volunteer. September-May with a face-to-face meeting at the end of the school year. Contact Vicki Welser at 217-359-6500.
Food for Seniors. Needs box handlers to unload boxes of food for repackaging and delivery to seniors experiencing food scarcity at 7 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month. Must be able to lift
30-40 pounds. Contact Robbie Edwards at RSVP for more information.