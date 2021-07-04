For information about services available to older adults, contact Kellie Anderson, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 2102 Windsor Place, C, 217-359-6500. RSVP and the Stevick Center are both administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Osher Lifelong Learning Institute: Take interesting classes, attend lectures or participate in study groups. OLLI is a member-centered institute for area residents 50 and over. Current and retired university and community experts teach our courses, and our members lead the study groups. Memberships for the 2021-22 year are available now. Registration for fall courses will begin on July 14; courses will begin on Sept. 13. For further information, visit olli.illinois.edu or call 217-244-9141.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at sites in Champaign, Urbana, Rantoul, Sidney (home delivery only), Mahomet (home delivery only) and Homer.
For reservations, call 800-543-1770. Reservations for Monday need to be made by noon Friday.
NOTE: There is no change to home deliveries, but at congregate sites, you can get a carryout meal.
Monday: Closed for Independence Day.
Tuesday: Spaghetti with meaty sauce, corn, seasoned green beans, roll, oatmeal raisin cookie.
Wednesday: Saucy ham loaf, sweet potatoes, seasoned peas, cornbread, overnight fruit salad.
Thursday: BBQ meatballs, scalloped potatoes, spinach, Texas toast, chunky applesauce.
Friday: Baked chicken, vegetable rice pilaf, Harvard beets, whole grain wheat bread, tropical fruit.
STEVICK SENIOR CENTER ACTIVITIES
Meditative Movement with Yoga: 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays; begins June 29.
Euchre: Noon to 3 p.m. Fridays.
Book Club: 10 a.m. to noon, first and third Tuesdays; begins July 6.
Bridge: Noon to 3 p.m. Thursdays; begins July 8.
Call 217-359-6500 to sign up.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
If you are 55 and older and want to volunteer in your community, RSVP (funded by AmeriCorps Seniors and the Illinois Department on Aging) provides a unique link to local nonprofits needing your help. We offer support, benefits and a safe connection to our partner sites. Contact Vicky Welser at site.rsvp@gmail.com or 217-359-6500.
Champaign Public Library FriendShop Bookstore: Cashiers needed to sell books, make change, bag purchases and answer questions at the library’s used bookstore.
OSF Health Care: Volunteers are needed for general office and data entry, reception and information desk duties, patient/visitor transport, surgical waiting room and gift shop. Volunteers are also needed outside the walls of the hospital with our Faith in Action senior outreach program and for sewing, crocheting and knitting. Contact RSVP for more information.
Compassionate Contact Corps of the VA. Seeking good conversationalists to build relationships with vets through their new Telephone Friendly Visitor Program. Volunteer for one hour each week from your home in this service to veterans. Training and support provided by VA staff. More details at RSVP.
Project READ. Seeking tutors to Help adults improve their skills in basic reading, basic math, or English as a second language. Training is provided so you can help improve the quality of life for people in our community. Trainings and tutoring sessions are held via Zoom and in-person at a variety of convenient public places in our community and throughout our region. Learners are adults only who want to improve their lives and the lives of their families. Learn more at signupgenius.com/go/60b0c49a5a728a6ff2-tutor1 or at (parkland.edu/projectread).
Food for Seniors: Volunteers work from 6:45 to 9 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month. Duties vary: sacking groceries, unloading the truck from Eastern Illinois Foodbank, breaking down boxes or delivering grocery bags to seniors (mileage reimbursed). Must be able to stand and lift up to 20 lbs. Help fellow seniors struggling with food scarcity. Please contact Robbie Edwards at 217-359-6500.