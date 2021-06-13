What is the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP)?
If you are 55 and older and enjoy serving as a volunteer, join us! RSVP volunteers participate and contribute to the value of nonprofits in our community. Have time to spare? RSVP of Champaign, Douglas and Piatt Counties/AmeriCorps Senior Volunteers can put you to work immediately! We are a trusted link to local nonprofits. Our next volunteer orientation is June 24.
Please contact Vicky Welser at site.rsvp@gmail.com or 217-359-6500 for more information.
The Stevick Senior Center has relocated and is open again for senior-focused activities including yoga, book groups, euchre and more. Call for a list of activities.
CRIS Healthy Aging helps seniors in need of services in our community. Interested in learning more? Those 60 or older with a caregiver can receive two free cases of Ensure Plus by calling CRIS at 217-355-1543.
For information about services available to older adults, contact Kellie Anderson, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 2102 Windsor Place, C, 217-359-6500.
RSVP and the Stevick Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at sites in Champaign, Urbana, Rantoul, Sidney (home delivery only), Mahomet (home delivery only) and Homer.
For reservations, call 800-543-1770. Reservations for Monday need to be made by noon Friday.
NOTE: There is no change to home deliveries, but at congregate sites, you can get a carryout meal.
Monday:
- Pork chop in gravy, mashed potatoes, broccoli, whole-grain bread, whole-grain fruit bar.
Tuesday:
- Stuffed chicken breast, scalloped potatoes, spinach, whole-grain bread, pears.
Wednesday:
- Ham and beans, pickled beets, cornbread, peaches.
Thursday:
- Turkey tetrazzini, sweet cinnamon carrots, Italian green beans, whole-grain bread, pineapple slices.
Friday: Focaccia chicken, twice-baked potato casserole, corn, Texas toast, fresh fruit.