For information about services available to older adults, contact Kellie Anderson, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 2102 Windsor Place, C, 217-359-6500. RSVP and the Stevick Center are both administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
- Concerned about managing falls and increasing activity levels? The award-winning class “A Matter of Balance,” sponsored by Family Service, can be done from your home via Zoom. The program is free and includes a “how to” set-up class from 1 to 2 p.m. May 4, and eight additional classes from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays. The program includes sessions with a physical or occupational therapist. Have questions or want to register? Call 217-352-5100 or send an email to rmmclain@familyservicecc.org
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at sites in Champaign, Urbana, Rantoul, Sidney (home delivery only), Mahomet (home delivery only) and Homer.
For reservations, call 800-543-1770. Reservations for Monday need to be made by noon Friday.
NOTE: There is no change to home deliveries, but at congregate sites, you can get a carryout meal.
Monday:
- Sloppy Joe sandwich, rosemary roasted potatoes, mixed vegetables, bun, craisins.
Tuesday:
- Bratwurst, baked beans, corn, bun, cinnamon applesauce.
Wednesday:
- Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, breaded tomatoes, whole grain wheat bread, dreamsicle gelatin.
Thursday:
- Baked ham, frosted sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, rye bread, fruit salad.
Friday:
- Mostaccioli with meaty sauce, corn, creamy cole slaw, whole grain wheat bread, warm fruit cobbler.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
If you are 55 and older and want to volunteer in your community, RSVP (funded by AmeriCorps Seniors and the Illinois Department on Aging) provides a unique link to local nonprofits needing your help. We offer support, benefits and a safe connection to our partner sites. Please contact Vicky Welser at site.rsvp@gmail.com or 217-359-6500 for information.
CURRENT NEEDS
Urbana Free Library:
- Seeking volunteers to do computer work for Amazon store. Training provided.
Champaign Public Library:
- Seeking drivers with a valid license for home book deliveries between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on first and third Thursdays of month. This important service provides library materials to homebound patrons. Background check and interview with library staff required.
Dig gardening?
- The Urbana Free Library, the Urbana Park District and the Champaign County Forest Preserve are all looking for volunteer gardeners! Call RSVP for more info.
Project READ:
- Seeking tutors to help adults improve their skills in basic reading or math or English as a second language. New tutor training begins this week via ZOOM; in-person training at the Champaign Library begins May 21! Learn more on the Project READ sign-up site: signupgenius.com/go/
- 60b0c49a5a728a6ff2-tutor1.
Food for Seniors: Join this vibrant group from 6:45 to 9 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays each month. Must be able to stand and lift up to 20 pounds. Help fellow seniors struggling with food scarcity.
Compassionate Contact Corps of the VA:
- Seeking good conversationalists to build relationships with vets through the new Telephone Friendly Visitor Program. Volunteer for one hour each week from your home in this service to veterans. Training and support provided by VA staff.
Senior Transportation:
- Licensed drivers needed for trips to grocery stores, pharmacies, doctor appointments, etc. Everyone wears a mask, which is provided if necessary. Volunteers are also reimbursed for mileage. Please call Terry at Family Service at 217-352-0099 for information.
- Other volunteer opportunities are available. Email site.rsvp@gmail.com.