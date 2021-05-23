For information about services available to older adults, contact Kellie Anderson, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 2102 Windsor Place, C, 217-359-6500. RSVP and the Stevick Center are both administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at sites in Champaign, Urbana, Rantoul, Sidney (home delivery only), Mahomet (home delivery only) and Homer.
For reservations, call 800-543-1770. Reservations for Monday need to be made by noon Friday.
NOTE: There is no change to home deliveries, but at congregate sites, you can get a carryout meal.
Monday: Beef stroganoff over noodles, tomatoes and zucchini, seasoned green beans, whole grain wheat bread, fruit juice.
Tuesday: Creamed chicken with green onion and pimentos, parsley buttered potatoes, seasoned peas, biscuit, Mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Pepper beef over brown rice, lima beans, Harvard beets, whole grain wheat bread, chunky applesauce.
Thursday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, Midori blend veggies, whole grain wheat bread, sunshine salad.
Friday: Chicken salad sandwich, creamy broccoli soup, peaches, crackers and bun, oatmeal raisin cookie.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
If you are 55 and older and want to volunteer in your community, RSVP (funded by AmeriCorps Seniors and the Illinois Department on Aging) provides a unique link to local nonprofits needing your help. We offer support, benefits and a safe connection to our partner sites. Contact Vicky Welser at site.rsvp@gmail.com or 217-359-6500.
Champaign Public Library: Seeking drivers with a valid license for home book deliveries between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on first and third Thursdays of month. This important service provides library materials to homebound patrons. Background check and interview with library staff required.
Dig gardening? The Urbana Free Library, the Urbana Park District and the Champaign County Forest Preserve District are looking for volunteer gardeners! Call RSVP for more info.
Project READ: Seeking tutors to help adults improve their skills in basic reading or math or English as a second language. Learn more at signupgenius.com/go/60b0c49a5a728a6ff2-tutor1.
Food for Seniors: Join this vibrant group from 6:45 to 9 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays each month. Make friends while sacking groceries, unloading truck from Eastern Illinois Foodbank, breaking down boxes, or delivering grocery bags to seniors (mileage reimbursed). Must be able to stand and lift up to 20 pounds. Contact Robbie Edwards at 217-359-6500.
Compassionate Contact Corps of the VA: Seeking good conversationalists to build relationships with vets through the new Telephone Friendly Visitor Program. Volunteer for one hour each week from your home in this service to veterans. Training and support provided by VA staff.
OSF Faith in Action: Seeking volunteer clerical help. Tasks vary. All OSF volunteers will go through the hospital volunteer process. Call Vicky at RSVP for more information.
Other volunteer opportunities are available. Email site.rsvp@gmail.com.