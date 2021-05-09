For information about services available to older adults, contact Kellie Anderson, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 2102 Windsor Place, C, 217-359-6500. RSVP and the Stevick Center are both administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Interested in volunteering to serve and contribute to conversations about aging issues? The Senior Task Force is looking for members. They believe “Nothing about us without us!” The next meeting, set for 9:10 a.m. May 19, can be attended in person at the Champaign Public Library or via Zoom. Call Julie at the Family Service Senior Resource Center for information or to reserve a spot.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at sites in Champaign, Urbana, Rantoul, Sidney (home delivery only), Mahomet (home delivery only) and Homer.
For reservations, call 800-543-1770. Reservations for Monday need to be made by noon Friday.
NOTE: There is no change to home deliveries, but at congregate sites, you can get a carryout meal.
Monday:
- Sausage in gravy, mini potato bakers, fruit juice, biscuits, cinnamon-buttered apples.
Tuesday:
- Chili with beans, tossed salad with dressing packet, crackers, Mandarin oranges.
Wednesday:
- Beef pot roast with potatoes, carrots and onions, seasoned greens, roll, pineapple.
Thursday:
- Chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, three-bean salad, whole-grain wheat bread, warm fruit crisp.
Friday:
- Taco salad with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and taco sauce, diced pears, taco chips, brownie bites.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
If you are 55 and older and want to volunteer in your community, RSVP (funded by AmeriCorps Seniors and the Illinois Department on Aging) provides a unique link to local nonprofits needing your help. We offer support, benefits and a safe connection to our partner sites. Contact Vicky Welser at site.rsvp@gmail.com or
217-359-6500.
Urbana Free Library:
- Seeking volunteers to do computer work for Amazon store. Training provided.
Champaign Public Library:
- Seeking drivers with a valid license for home book deliveries between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on first and third Thursdays of month. This important service provides library materials to homebound patrons. Background check and interview with library staff required.
Dig gardening?
- The Urbana Free Library, the Urbana Park District and the Champaign County Forest Preserve District are looking for volunteer gardeners! Call RSVP for more info.
Project READ:
- Seeking tutors to help adults improve their skills in basic reading or math or English as a second language. Training begins this week via Zoom; in-person training at the Champaign Public Library begins May 21. Learn more at signupgenius.com/go/
- 60b0c49a5a728a6ff2-tutor1.
Food for Seniors:
- Join this vibrant group from 6:45 to 9 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays each month. Make friends while sacking groceries, unloading truck from Eastern Illinois Foodbank, breaking down boxes, or delivering grocery bags to seniors (mileage reimbursed). Must be able to stand and lift up to 20 pounds. Contact Robbie Edwards at 217-359-6500.
Compassionate Contact Corps of the VA:
- Seeking good conversationalists to build relationships with vets through the new Telephone Friendly Visitor Program. Volunteer for one hour each week from your home in this service to veterans. Training and support provided by VA staff.
Senior Transportation:
- Licensed drivers needed for trips to grocery stores, pharmacies, doctor appointments, etc. Everyone wears a mask, which is provided if necessary. Mileage reimbursed. Please call Terry at Family Service at 217-352-0099 for information.
Other volunteer opportunities are available. Email site.rsvp@gmail.com.