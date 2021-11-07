For information about services available to older adults, contact Pam Jacobsen, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 2102 Windsor Place, C, at 217-359-6500.
RSVP and the Stevick Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Rules of the Road.
- A class will be offered from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Helen Stevick Senior Center, 2102 Windsor Place, C. RSVP by calling 217-359-6500.
In the holiday spirit.
- RSVP is collecting items until Nov. 15 to go into stockings for our veterans and our friends at C-U at Home. For a list of items we are collecting, please contact Vicky at 217-359-6500 or by email at site.rsvp@gmail.com.
Seeking teachers.
- RSVP is in need of volunteers to teach low-impact exercise to the seniors. Contact Debbie at 217-359-6500.
STEVICK CENTER ACTIVITIES
Knit or crochet for those in need:
- 10 a.m. to noon Mondays.
Meditative Movement with Yoga:
- 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays.
Bingo:
- 11 a.m. to noon, second and fourth Tuesdays. Call 217-359-6500.
Bridge:
- Noon to 3 p.m. Thursdays.
Women’s coffee/tea:
- 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays. Snacks will be served.
Euchre:
- Noon to 3 p.m. Fridays.
Low-impact exercise classes:
- 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays.
Folk dance lessons:
- 1 p.m.
- Mondays.
HOT-LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at sites in Champaign, Urbana, Rantoul, Sidney (home delivery only), Mahomet (home delivery only) and Homer.
For reservations, call 800-543-1770. Reservations for Monday need to be made by noon Friday.
NOTE: There is no change for home deliveries, but at congregate sites, you can get a carry-out meal.
Monday:
- Chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, pickled beets, pineapple, whole grain wheat bread.
Tuesday:
- Taco salad with meat, lettuce, beans and tomatoes, pears, taco chips, pudding.
Wednesday:
- Ham and beans, copper carrots, Mandarin oranges, cornbread.
Thursday:
- Sloppy joe, sweet potato puffs, corn, chunky applesauce, whole grain bun.
Friday:
- Seasoned chicken, mashed potatoes, California medley, seasonal fruit dessert, whole grain wheat bread.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
If you are 55 and older and want to volunteer in your community, RSVP (funded by AmeriCorps Seniors and the Illinois Department on Aging) provides a unique link to local nonprofits needing help. We offer support, benefits and a safe connection to partner sites. Contact Pam Jacobsen at rsvpchampaign@gmail.com or 217-359-6500.
CURRENT NEEDS
Senior Volunteers.
- RSVP of Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties/AmeriCorps Senior Volunteers is your link to over 100 nonprofit organizations. Please contact Pam Jacobsen at rsvpchampaign@gmail.com or call 217-359-6500 for volunteer information.
Project READ.
- Training new tutors to help adults with reading, basic, math and English language skills. Training is easy and online. One-to-one tutoring via Zoom; in-person or classroom following COVID-19 safety measures. Contact Vicky for details.
Food for Seniors.
- Handlers needed to unload boxes of food for repackaging and delivery to seniors experiencing food scarcity at 7 a.m. on second and fourth Tuesdays of month. Must be able to lift 30 to 40 pounds. Contact Robbie Edwards at RSVP for info.
CRIS HEALTHY AGING
Aging Mastery Program.
- The program has moved to Zoom and will now meet at 10 a.m. every Wednesday. This week’s topic: Healthy eating and hydration. Like the CRIS Healthy-Aging Center of Champaign Facebook page to stay up to date on changes and updates. Call 217-355-1543 to register and receive the link to the meeting.
Memory care. CRIS will have a memory café online at 11 a.m. Nov. 9. This is for individuals with memory loss and those that care for them. Call Michael W. at 217 443-2999 to register.