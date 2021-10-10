For information about services available to older adults, contact Pam Jacobsen, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 2102 Windsor Place, C, at 217-359-6500. RSVP and the Stevick Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
National Day of Service 2021 Patriot Day Project.
- RSVP, the Stevick Senior Center and The News-Gazette are collecting items for personal care and other basic needs to be delivered to Veterans Affairs Illiana Health Care System in Danville and C-U at Home. Collection boxes will be available until Oct. 29 at the Stevick Center, 2102 Windsor Place, C; and The News-Gazette, 201 Devonshire Drive, C. Call 217-359-6500 for a list of needed and acceptable items.
Rules of the Road.
- A Rules of the Road class will be offered from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Helen Stevick Senior Center, 2102 Windsor Place, C. RSVP by calling 217-359-6500.
STEVICK CENTER ACTIVITIES
Knit or crochet for those in need:
- 10 a.m. to noon Mondays.
Meditative Movement with Yoga:
- 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays.
Bingo:
- 11 a.m. to noon, second and fourth Tuesdays. Call 217-359-6500.
Bridge:
- Noon to 3 p.m. Thursdays.
Women’s coffee/tea:
- 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays.
Euchre:
- Noon to 3 p.m. Fridays.
HOT-LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at sites in Champaign, Urbana, Rantoul, Sidney (home delivery only), Mahomet (home delivery only) and Homer. For reservations, call 800-543-1770. Reservations for Monday need to be made by noon Friday.
NOTE: There is no change for home deliveries, but at congregate sites, you can get a carry-out meal.
Monday:
- Chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, warm pickled beets, pineapple, whole grain wheat bread.
Tuesday:
- Taco salad with meat, lettuce, beans, tomatoes and salsa, pears, taco chips, pudding.
Wednesday:
- Ham and beans, copper carrots, Mandarin oranges, cornbread.
Thursday:
- Sloppy Joe, sweet potato puffs, corn, chunky applesauce, whole grain bun.
Friday:
- Seasoned chicken, mashed potatoes, California medley, seasonal fruit dessert, whole grain wheat bread.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
If you are 55 and older and want to volunteer in your community, RSVP (funded by AmeriCorps Seniors and the Illinois Department on Aging) provides a unique link to local nonprofits needing help. We offer support, benefits and a safe connection to partner sites. Contact Pam Jacobsen at rsvpchampaign@gmail.com or 217-359-6500.
CURRENT NEEDS
Pen Pals.
- Seeking 40 or more Senior Pen Pals. If you want to become or continue to be a Pen Pal with a fourth- or fifth-grader for the 2021-22 school year, please email Vicky at site.rsvp@gailmail.com. Monthly letters are exchanged with children to help them improve writing and reading skills and to promote intergenerational friendships.
Senior Volunteers.
- RSVP of Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties/AmeriCorps Senior Volunteers is your link to over 100 nonprofit organizations. Please contact Pam Jacobsen at rsvpchampaign@gmail.com or call 217-359-6500 for volunteer information.
Project READ. Training new tutors to help adults with reading, basic, math and English language skills. Training is easy and online. One-to-one tutoring via Zoom; in-person or classroom following COVID-19 safety measures. Contact Vicky for details.
Food for Seniors. Handlers needed to unload boxes of food for repackaging and delivery to seniors experiencing food scarcity at 7 a.m. on second and fourth Tuesdays of month. Must be able to lift 30 to 40 pounds. Contact Robbie Edwards at RSVP for info.
CRIS HEALTHY AGING
Aging Mastery Program.
- The program has moved to Zoom and will now meet at 10 a.m. every Wednesday. Like the CRIS Healthy-Aging Center of Champaign Facebook page to stay up to date on changes and updates.
Farmer’s Market coupons.
- CRIS can assist with taking advantage of this opportunity to get fresh produce. Call CRIS today at 217-355-1543 and ask about our Farmer’s Market coupons.
Caregivers. The Caregiver Advisory team is here to help you support and care for those you love. If you assist an older adult 60 or over, limited funding is available to supply those in need with assistive devices. The team can assist with Respite Care, Support Groups and provide educational opportunities. Give Michael C. a call today at 217-355-1543.