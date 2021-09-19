For information about services available to older adults, contact Kellie Anderson, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 2102 Windsor Place, C, at 217-359-6500. RSVP and the Stevick Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
National Day of Service 2021 Patriot Day Project.
- RSVP, the Stevick Senior Center and The News-Gazette are collecting items for personal care and other basic needs to be delivered to Veterans Affairs Illiana Health Care System in Danville and C-U at Home. Collection boxes will be available until Oct. 29 at the Stevick Center, 2102 Windsor Place, C; and The News-Gazette, 201 Devonshire Drive, C. Call 217-359-6500 for a list of needed and acceptable items.
STEVICK CENTER ACTIVITIES
Knit or crochet for those in need:
- 10 a.m. to noon Mondays.
Meditative Movement with Yoga:
- 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays.
Euchre:
- Noon to 3 p.m. Fridays.
Bingo:
- 11 a.m. to noon, second and fourth Tuesdays. Call 217-359-6500.
Bridge:
- Noon to 3 p.m. Thursdays.
HOT-LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily
hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at sites in Champaign, Urbana, Rantoul, Sidney (home delivery only), Mahomet (home delivery only) and Homer.
For reservations, call 800-543-1770. Reservations for Monday need to be made by noon Friday.
NOTE: There is no change for home deliveries, but at congregate sites, you can get a carry-out meal.
Monday:
- Breakfast casserole, warm fruit compote, fruit juice, cinnamon roll, breakfast bar.
Tuesday:
- Shepherd’s pie, rotini vegetable salad, biscuits, warm cinnamon buttered apples.
Wednesday:
- Sub sandwich with lettuce, spinach, tomato and mayo packet, three-bean salad, bun, cantaloupe.
Thursday:
- Turkey salad with grapes, vegetable soup, cucumber onion salad, assorted crackers, fresh fruit.
Friday:
- Fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, Texas toast, red, white and blue dessert.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
If you are 55 and older and want to volunteer in your community, RSVP (funded by AmeriCorps Seniors and the Illinois Department on Aging) provides a unique link to local nonprofits needing help. We offer support, benefits and a safe connection to partner sites. Contact Kellie Anderson at rsvpchampaign@gmail.com or 217-359-6500.
CURRENT NEEDS
Senior Volunteers.
- RSVP of Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties/AmeriCorps Senior Volunteers is your link to over 100 nonprofit organizations. Please contact Kellie Anderson at rsvpchampaign@gmail.com or call 217-359-6500 for volunteer information.
Project READ.
- Training new tutors to help adults with reading, basic, math and English language skills. Training is easy and online. One-to-one tutoring via Zoom; in-person or classroom following COVID-19 safety measures. Contact Vicky for details.
Memory Care facility.
- Seeking help with activities, conversation, reading, etc., with residents. Flexible schedule. Contact Vicky at RSVP for more information.
Feeding our Kids.
- Seeking help with sorting food from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and delivery drivers Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Contact Vicky at 217-359-6500.
Food for Seniors.
- Handlers needed to unload boxes of food for repackaging and delivery to seniors experiencing food scarcity at 7 a.m. on second and fourth Tuesdays of month. Must be able to lift 30 to 40 pounds. Contact Robbie Edwards at RSVP for info.
CRIS HEALTHY AGING
Caregivers. Our Caregiver Advisory team is here to help you support and care for those you love. If you assist an older adult 60 or over, limited funding is available to supply those in need with assistive devices. Our team can assist with Respite Care, Support Groups and provide educational opportunities. Call Michael C today at 217-355-1543.