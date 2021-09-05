For information about services available to older adults, contact Kellie Anderson, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 2102 Windsor Place, C, at 217-359-6500. RSVP and the Stevick Center are both administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
➜ National Day of Service 2021 Patriot Day Project. RSVP, the Stevick Senior Center and The News-Gazette are collecting items for personal care and other basic needs to be delivered to Veterans Affairs Illiana Health Care System in Danville and C-U at Home. Collection boxes will be available until Oct. 29 at the Stevick Center, 2102 Windsor Place, C; and The News-Gazette, 201 Devonshire Drive, C. Call 217-359-6500 for a list of needed and acceptable items.
➜ Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. Take interesting classes, attend lectures or participate in study groups. OLLI is a member-centered institute for area residents 50 and over. Current and retired university and community experts teach our courses, and our members lead the study groups. Memberships for the 2021-22 year are available now. Courses will begin on Sept. 13. For information, visit olli.illinois.edu or call 217-244-9141.
STEVICK CENTER ACTIVITIES
Knit or crochet for those in need:10 a.m. to noon Mondays.
Meditative Movement with Yoga: 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays.
Euchre: Noon to 3 p.m. Fridays.
Bingo: 11 a.m. to noon, second and fourth Tuesdays. Call 217-359-6500 to reserve a spot.
Bridge: Noon to 3 p.m. Thursdays.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at sites in Champaign, Urbana, Rantoul, Sidney (home delivery only), Mahomet (home delivery only) and Homer.
For reservations, call 800-543-1770. Reservations for Monday need to be made by noon Friday.
NOTE: There is no change to home deliveries, but at congregate sites, you can get a carryout meal.
Monday: Closed for Labor Day.
Tuesday: Bratwurst, baked corn, seasoned steamed cabbage, bun, pears.
Wednesday: Tuna salad, cheesy broccoli soup, summer salad, assorted crackers, watermelon.
Thursday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, Lyonnaise carrots, whole grain wheat bread, pineapple cheese salad.
Friday: Steak burger, baked beans, creamed peas, bun, melon salad.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
If you are 55 and older and want to volunteer in your community, RSVP (funded by AmeriCorps Seniors and the Illinois Department on Aging) provides a unique link to local nonprofits needing help. We offer support, benefits and a safe connection to partner sites. Contact Kellie Anderson at rsvpchampaign@gmail.com or 217-359-6500.
CURRENT NEEDS
Senior Volunteers. RSVP of Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties/AmeriCorps Senior Volunteers is your link to over 100 nonprofit organizations. Please contact Kellie Anderson at rsvpchampaign@gmail.com or call 217-359-6500 for volunteer information.
Project READ. Training new tutors to help adults with reading, basic, math and English language skills. Training is easy and online. One-to-one tutoring via Zoom; in-person or classroom following COVID-19 safety measures. Contact Vicky for details.
Memory Care facility. Seeking help with activities, conversation, reading, etc., with residents. Flexible schedule. Contact Vicky at RSVP for more information.
Feeding our Kids. Seeking help with sorting food from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and delivery drivers Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Contact Vicky at 217-359-6500.
Food for Seniors. Handlers needed to unload boxes of food for repackaging and delivery to seniors experiencing food scarcity at 7 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month. Must be able to lift 30 to 40 pounds. Contact Robbie Edwards at RSVP for info.
CRIS HEALTHY AGING
Aging Mastery Program. Interested in strategies or steps to take to maintain your independence or simply want to continue to age well? Join us on Wednesdays online at oneclick.chat/cris. The program has been pushed back to allow for a more accessible experience and will now start on Sept. 15.
Farmers’ Market Coupons. Coupons are still available and given out on a first-come first-served basis. A short application is required. If you are unable to make it to CRIS, give us a call, and we can help you arrange for a pickup. If you are not already a member of CRIS, signing up is easy. Call 217-355-1543 for more information.
Caregivers. Our Caregiver Advisory team is here to help you support and care for those you love. If you assist an older adult 60 or over, limited funding is available to supply those in need with assistive devices. Our team can assist with Respite Care, Support Groups and provide educational opportunities. Call Michael C today at 217-355-1543.
The Gathering Place. Are you helping a loved one with memory loss? Would you like strategies and aids for surviving the day-to-day routine? The Gathering Place is an online space that is Dementia Friendly, serves as a resource and can connect you with other caregivers in the community. The Gathering Place provides support, help in problem-solving and can share valuable life experiences. CRIS staff will also be on hand to share their expertise. During September, The Gathering place will be open 3 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Drop in and say hello, take a load off or have a nice chat. We’re here and willing to help. Join CRIS Memory care staff at https://oneclick.chat/cris.