For information about services available to older adults, contact Karen Kraemer, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 15 E. Main St., Champaign, IL 61820, call 217-359-6500.
RSVP and the Stevick Senior Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
A note about Stevick Senior Center. All activities at the Stevick Senior Center will be suspended through April 30.
The Family Service RSVP staff is working from home through April 30, but can be contacted through email at rsvpchampaign@gmail.com or by calling 359-6500.
AARP has suspended all free tax aide for the year.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at various sites in Urbana, Champaign, Rantoul, Sidney (home-delivered only), Mahomet (home-delivered only) and Homer.
For reservations or more information, call 800-543-1770. Reservations for Monday will need to be made with the site by noon Friday.
NOTE: There is no change to home deliveries, but at the congregate sites, you can go in and get a carry-out meal to take home. The purpose is to limit crowd size and close contact.
Monday: Sausage and gravy, mini potato bakers, warm fruit compote, biscuits, fruit juice.
Tuesday: Taco salad with meat, cheese, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and taco sauce; sliced peaches, taco chips, pudding.
Wednesday: Pepper beef over brown rice, peas and carrots, warm cinnamon baked apples, whole grain wheat bread, fresh fruit.
Thursday: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, breaded tomatoes, dinner roll, Mandarin oranges.
Friday: Roasted pork loin, baked beans, Sicilian veggie mix, apricots, whole grain wheat bread, graham crackers.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
Friendly/Reassurance Caller. We are looking for volunteers to call isolated seniors to check in on them and/or just do a social call to alleviate their loneliness. Call Karen at 359-6500 if you can help.
Meals On Wheels and Senior Transportation. Volunteers are needed to deliver meals and drive their own vehicle to take seniors to appointments, grocery shopping, pharmacy, etc. Mileage reimbursement is available. Call 352-0099 if you would like to serve in this area. Other opportunities are available. Call 217-359-6500 to find out where you can help.
TRANSPORTATION
Champaign-Urbana: Rides for grocery shopping in Champaign-Urbana city limits and rides for Champaign County residents to medical appointments can be arranged by contacting the Senior Resource Center of Family Service at 217-352-5100.
The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District provides senior citizens with a special card for free bus transportation in Champaign-Urbana and half-price taxi service. Call MTD at 217-384-8188 for more information.