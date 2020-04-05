For information about services available to older adults, contact Karen Kraemer, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 15 E. Main St., Champaign, IL 61820, call 217-359-6500.
RSVP and the Stevick Senior Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
A note about Stevick Senior Center. All group social activities at the Stevick Senior Center will be suspended through April 15.
All activities are suspended, including AARP Tax Aide, through April 30. The offices of Family Service RSVP, located in the Stevick Senior Center, will remain open.
For questions regarding this schedule, please fell free to contact director Karen Kraemer at rsvpchampaign@gmail.com or 217-359-6500.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at various sites in Urbana, Champaign, Rantoul, Sidney (home-delivered only), Mahomet (home-delivered only) and Homer.
For reservations or more information, call 800-543-1770. Reservations for Monday will need to be made with the site by noon Friday.
NOTE: There is no change to home deliveries, but at the congregate sites, you can go in and get a carry-out meal to take home.
The purpose is to limit crowd size and close contact.
Monday: Swiss beef patty, ranch potatoes, Midori blend vegetables, whole grain wheat bread, Mandarin oranges.
Tuesday: Creamed chicken with green onions and pimento, Italian green beans, biscuits, sliced pineapple.
Wednesday: Ham loaf, frosted sweet potatoes, seasoned peas, gelatin with fruit, rye bread, oatmeal cookie with raisins.
Thursday: Mostaccioli with meat sauce, romaine salad with dressing packet, mixed vegetables, dinner roll, fruit juice.
Friday: Closed for observance of Good Friday.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
Red Cross Blood Drive in Douglas County. Looking for greeters in Arcola and Tuscola for blood drives put on by the Red Cross.