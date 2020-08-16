For information about services available to older adults, contact Karen Kraemer, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 15 E. Main St., Champaign, IL 61820, 217-359-6500.
RSVP and the Stevick Senior Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
The Stevick Senior Center will be closed until further notice.
The Family Service RSVP staff is working from home but can be contacted through email at rsvpchampaign@gmail.com or by calling 359-6500.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at various sites in Urbana, Champaign, Rantoul, Sidney (home-delivery only), Mahomet (home-delivery only) and Homer.
For reservations or information, call 800-543-1770.
Reservations for Monday will need to be made with the site by noon Friday.
NOTE: There is no change to home deliveries, but at the congregate sites, you can go in and get a carry-out meal to take home.
Monday: Pork burger sandwich, Midori blend vegetables, Harvard beets, bun, apple slices.
Tuesday: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, Brussels sprouts, Texas toast, watermelon.
Wednesday: Turkey salad with grapes, cucumber/onion salad, fruit cocktail, dinner roll, strawberry oatmeal bar.
Thursday: Riblet, seasoned black-eyed peas, vegetable pasta salad, bun, warm fruit cobbler.
Friday: Beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, sweet cinnamon carrots, whole grain wheat bread, melon salad.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
RSVP is looking for volunteers who like to sew. RSVP is making masks for children to help schools when they begin in-person classes.
We thought we had plenty of people making adult masks, but we received a request for masks for veterans.
If you can help, please contact Vicky at site.rsvp@gmail.com.
Rantoul Peace Meals is in need of drivers to deliver meals. The hours are from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday of each week. The volunteers pick up the meals at the local site and deliver them to the participants in the program. You will need to use your own vehicle. Volunteers receive a free meal for helping.
Project Read is looking for volunteers to help adult learners. They offer training for all volunteers. Email Vicky at site.rsvp@gmail.com for more information.
Daily Bread Soup Kitchen is looking for volunteers who can serve on Saturdays. Please contact Vicky at site.rsvp@gmail.com for more information.
Other opportunities are available. Email site.rsvp@gmail.com to find out where you can help.