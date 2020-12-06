For information about services available to older adults, contact Karen Kraemer, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 2102 Windsor Place, Champaign, IL 61820, 217-359-6500.
RSVP and the Stevick Senior Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Family Service RSVP and the Stevick Senior Center are now located at 2102 Windsor Place, C.
Family Service caseworkers are available to help if the Medicare maze is overwhelming you. Call for your free confidential assistance today at 217-352-5100.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at sites in Champaign, Urbana, Rantoul, Sidney (home delivery only), Mahomet (home delivery only) and Homer.
For reservations, call 800-543-1770. Reservations for Monday need to be made by noon Friday.
NOTE: There is no change to home deliveries, but at congregate sites, you can get a carryout meal.
Monday: Sloppy Joe, rosemary roasted potatoes, Brussels sprouts, bun, fruit juice.
Tuesday: Taco salad with meat, lettuce cheese, beans and tomatoes, sour cream and taco sauce, pears, taco chips, pudding.
Wednesday: Chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, Harvard beets, whole grain wheat, peaches.
Thursday: Ham and beans, copper carrots, cornbread, chunky applesauce.
Friday: Salisbury beef patty, mashed potatoes, Venetian blend vegetables, whole grain wheat bread, seasonal dessert.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
Family Service Senior Transportation is in need of drivers for trips to grocery stores, pharmacies, doctor appointments, etc., more than ever. Everyone wears a mask and they are provided if necessary. Volunteers are also reimbursed for mileage. Please call Terry at 217-352-0099 for information.
RSVP is still looking for masks for students and adult masks for the veterans’ home and other programs with essential volunteers. Please contact Vicky at site.rsvp@gmail.com for info.
Crisis Nursery is in need of child care volunteers. Just remember how great it felt rock a baby to sleep in your arms and the babies knowing they were in a safe place. Contact Vicky at site.rsvp@gmail.com.
Friendly Callers are needed to help isolated seniors get through this lonely time. If you like to talk on the phone a couple of times a week, give Vicky a call.
AARP Tax Aide training will begin in December for volunteers interested in providing tax preparation for seniors. They are also in need of facilitators to help with paperwork and scheduling. No experience is necessary. If you are interested, contact Vicky at site.rsvp@gmail.com.
The CU Canteen Program is in need of drivers, coordinators and volunteers in delivering meals to the homeless.
Courage Connection needs volunteer assistance to help with hotline advocates, education advocates, child care providers and receptionist/clerical work.
Rantoul Peace Meals is in great need of drivers to deliver meals. The hours are 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Volunteers pick up the meals at the local site and deliver them to participants. You will need to use your own vehicle. Volunteers get a free meal for helping.
Daily Bread Soup Kitchen is looking for volunteers who can serve on Saturdays. Please contact Vicky at site.rsvp@gmail.com for information.
Other opportunities are available. Email site.rsvp@gmail.com to find out where you can help.