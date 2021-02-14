For information about services available to older adults, contact Kellie Anderson, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 2102 Windsor Place, C, 217-359-6500.
RSVP and the Stevick Senior Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
➜ Free tax aid through AARP and Family Service RSVP will not be offered this year.
➜ CRIS Healthy Aging in Urbana is providing drop-off tax-filing services for seniors over 60 in Champaign County. They are IRS/VITA certified to file basic tax returns without self-employment or retirement income. To schedule an intake appointment, call 217-355-1543.
➜ Salt & Light in Urbana is partnering with the UI Gies College of Business to provide drop-off tax-filing services beginning Feb. 18 for seniors over 60 in Champaign County. Hours are 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday. They are IRS/VITA certified to file basic tax returns without self-employment. For more information, call 217-355-5654.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at sites in Champaign, Urbana, Rantoul, Sidney (home delivery only), Mahomet (home delivery only) and Homer.
For reservations, call 800-543-1770. Reservations for Monday need to be made by noon Friday.
NOTE: There is no change to home deliveries, but at congregate sites, you can get a carryout meal.
Monday:
- Chicken pot pie, broccoli, biscuit, whole grain fruit bar.
Tuesday:
- Ham and beans, copper carrots, cornbread, fruit cocktail.
Wednesday:
- Vegetable lasagna, mixed lettuce salad with dressing, dinner roll, warm fruit cobbler.
Thursday:
- Roast beef in gravy, mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, whole grain wheat bread, fruited gelatin.
Friday:
- Cheese salad sandwich, vegetable soup, bun or bread and crackers, Mandarin oranges.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
Please contact Vicky Welser at site.rsvp@gmail.com or 217-359-6500 for more information.
Salt & Light,
- in partnership with the UI Gies College of Business VITA program, is in need of tax facilitators for this tax season. Volunteers will need to pass the IRS ethics certification for volunteer standards of conduct and for intake and interview. Training will be provided on site with social distancing and masks. For more information, call RSVP at 359-6500 or email Vicky at site.rsvp@gmail.com
Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) provide advocacy for vulnerable children in Champaign County. You can impact the life of a child in just a few hours each month. 30-hour remote training is provided; background check is required. On-going support is provided by CASA staff. New training session in March. Contact RSVP for more info.
Family Service Senior Transportation is in need of drivers for trips to grocery stores, pharmacies, doctor appointments, etc., more than ever. Everyone wears a mask and they are provided if necessary. Volunteers are also reimbursed for mileage. Please call Terry at 217-352-0099 for information.
Project Read helps adults improve their skills in basic reading, basic math or English as a second language. Volunteer training and tutoring sessions are being hosted on Zoom.
Rantoul Peace Meals is in great need of drivers to deliver meals. The hours are 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Volunteers pick up the meals at the local site and deliver them to participants. You will need to use your own vehicle. Volunteers get a free meal for helping.
Other opportunities are available. Email site.rsvp@gmail.com.