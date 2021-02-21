For information about services available to older adults, contact Kellie Anderson, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 2102 Windsor Place, C, 217-359-6500.
RSVP and the Stevick Senior Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
TAX SERVICES FOR SENIORS:
Salt & Light
- in Urbana is providing dropoff tax-filing services through April 15 for seniors over 60 in Champaign County. Hours are 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. They are IRS/VITA certified to file basic tax returns without self-employment. For more information, call 217-355-5654.
CRIS Healthy Aging
- in Urbana is providing tax-filing services for seniors over 60 in Champaign County. They are IRS/VITA certified to file basic tax returns without self-employment. To schedule an intake appointment, call 217-355-1543.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at sites in Champaign, Urbana, Rantoul, Sidney (home delivery only), Mahomet (home delivery only) and Homer.
For reservations, call 800-543-1770. Reservations for Monday need to be made by noon Friday.
NOTE: There is no change to home deliveries, but at congregate sites, you can get a carryout meal.
Monday:
- Breakfast casserole, warm fruit compote, fruit juice, cinnamon roll, craisins.
Tuesday:
- Shepherd’s pie, Harvard beets, dinner roll, fresh fruit.
Wednesday:
- Fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, spinach, whole grain wheat bread, pears.
Thursday:
- Beef stew with potatoes, carrots and onions, tangy cole slaw, dinner roll, warm bread pudding with fruit.
Friday:
- Salmon loaf, frosted sweet potatoes, buttered Midori vegetables, whole grain wheat bread, chunky applesauce.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
If you are 55 and older and want to volunteer in your community, RSVP (funded by AmeriCorps Seniors and the Illinois Department on Aging) provides a unique link to local nonprofits needing your help. We offer support, benefits and a safe connection to our partner sites. Please contact Vicky Welser at site.rsvp@gmail.com or 217-359-6500 for volunteer information.
CURRENT NEEDS:
Family Service Senior Transportation
- is in need of drivers for trips to grocery stores, pharmacies, doctor appointments, etc. Everyone wears a mask, which is provided if necessary. Volunteers are also reimbursed for mileage. Please call Terry at Family Service at 217-352-0099 for information.
Project Read
- helps adults improve their skills in basic reading, basic math or English as a second language. Volunteer training and tutoring sessions are being hosted on Zoom in February. Call RSVP for more information.
Friendly Callers help isolated seniors get through this time of increased loneliness and isolation. If you would enjoy chatting on the phone a couple of times a week, call Vicky at RSVP to become a Friendly Caller.
CU Canteen Program
- provides walk-up food delivery from their mobile unit to the homeless. In need of drivers, coordinators and volunteers.
Rantoul Peace Meals is in need of drivers to deliver meals. The hours are 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Volunteers pick up the meals at the Rantoul site to deliver to participants. You will need to use your own vehicle. Volunteers get a free meal for helping.
Other volunteer opportunities are available. Email site.rsvp@gmail.com.