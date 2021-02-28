For information
about services available to older adults, contact Kellie Anderson, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 2102 Windsor Place, C, 217-359-6500.
RSVP and the Stevick Senior Center are both administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
NEED YOUR TAXES DONE?
Salt & Light
- in Urbana is providing dropoff tax-filing services through April 15 for seniors over 60 in Champaign County. Hours are 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. They are IRS/VITA certified to file basic tax returns without self-employment. For more information, call 217-355-5654.
CRIS Healthy Aging in Urbana is providing tax-filing services for seniors over 60 in Champaign County. They are IRS/VITA certified to file basic tax returns without self-employment. To schedule an intake appointment, call 217-355-1543.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at sites in Champaign, Urbana, Rantoul, Sidney (home delivery only), Mahomet (home delivery only) and Homer.
For reservations,
call 800-543-1770. Reservations for Monday need to be made by noon Friday.
NOTE: There is no change to home deliveries, but at congregate sites, you can get a carryout meal.
Monday:
- BBQ pork sandwich, mini potato bakers, mixed vegetables, bun, fruit juice.
Tuesday:
- Chicken broccoli rice bake, corn, whole grain wheat bread, warm fruit combo.
Wednesday:
- Savory sausage stew with beans, Lyonnais carrots, biscuits, scalloped pineapple.
Thursday:
- Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, seasoned peas, whole grain wheat bread, overnight fruit salad.
Friday:
- Tuna noodle casserole, green and wax beans with pimentos, apricots, dinner roll, raisins.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
If you are 55 and older and want to volunteer in your community, RSVP (funded by AmeriCorps Seniors and the Illinois Department on Aging) provides a unique link to local nonprofits needing your help. We offer support, benefits and a safe connection to our partner sites. Please contact Vicky Welser at site.rsvp@gmail.com or 217-359-6500 for volunteer information.
CURRENT NEEDS
CASA.
- CASA, which provides advocacy for vulnerable children in Champaign County, is in need of Court Appointed Special Advocates. Call RSVP for more information.
Carle Hospice and Faith in Action (OSF).
- Volunteer from home and use your crafting skills to make lap blankets. Please contact Vicky at site.rsvp@gmail.com or 359-6500 for further information.
Champaign County Forest Preserve District.
- Love the outdoors? Take a hike and do good! Be a Trail Steward! Or if you love working with plants, the CCFPD can fill your “need to garden!” Be a Garden Steward! RSVP can tell you more.
Champaign County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
- Like to work with databases and filing? Two or three volunteers are needed to work on-site at the courthouse in Urbana. Training provided. The office is following COVID-19 safety mandates. Call Vicky at RSVP to volunteer.
Friendly Callers. Volunteer from home. Get matched with other seniors who may be lonely or isolated and just chat on the phone a couple of times a week. If you are outgoing and enjoy talking with others, call Vicky at RSVP to become a Friendly Caller.
CU Canteen Program. Provides walk-up food delivery from their mobile unit to the homeless. In need of drivers, coordinators and volunteers.
Other volunteer opportunities are available. Email site.rsvp@gmail.com.