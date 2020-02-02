For information about services available to older adults, contact Karen Kraemer, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 15 E. Main St., Champaign, IL 61820, call 217-359-6500. RSVP and the Stevick Senior Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
For information about activities or services at CRIS Healthy-Aging Center, 309 N. Franklin St., Danville, call 217-443-2999, email info@agestrong.org or visit agestrong.org.
Information is also available from the East Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging, 800-888-4456; Senior Resource Center at Family Service, 217-352-5100; Senior Services of Champaign County, 217-328-3313; and First Call for Help, 217-893-1530; or call 211, a new nonemergency number that connects Champaign County callers with free information and referrals for community services.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Free activities at Stevick. Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, Stevick Senior Center, 15 E. Main St., C. Senior Yoga, 9 to 10 a.m. Monday and Friday; gentlemen’s coffee hour, 9 a.m. Monday through Friday; Potluck for Seniors, noon, second Thursday of each month, bring a side to share; Free Movie Friday, 1 p.m.; Crochet Club, 9 a.m. Tuesday; card games — euchre, noon Tuesday, and euchre and 13, 10 a.m. Friday, new players welcome; bingo, 1 p.m. third, fourth and fifth Thursday, bring a small prize for the fourth and fifth; free movie and popcorn, 1 p.m. Friday; mats and wreath project, 1 p.m., first and third Monday (with the American Legion Auxiliary, make mats and wreaths for homeless veterans and others). Free parking on east side of building. Call 217-359-6500 for more information.
Caregiver’s Support Group. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Rantoul Public Library, 106 W. Flessner Ave. A facilitated group that helps those responsible for the care of others to discuss their experiences and frustrations, share tips and information with each other. Bring a bag lunch if you wish. Call 217-893-3955.
Ethel & Maud’s Table. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 15, Round Barn Banquet Center, 1900 Round Barn Road, C. A monthly luncheon for adults ages 55 and older with entertainment by Riders of the Golden Maize. Cost $7. See menu at clark-lindsey.com/ethelandmauds. To register, call 217-239-5201.
Getting Started with Tech Workshops. 2 p.m. Wednesday, Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St. Library staff will help you get started. Tech workshops introduce computers, apps and devices. “Intro to Microsoft PowerPoint, Part II,” Wednesday, bring your smart phone or tablet. Learn to use transitions and animations, and insert hyperlinks and videos, to enhance your PowerPoint presentation. Training laptops provided. Free. Sign up at champaign.org/events or call 217-403-2070.
Elder Abuse and Neglect. Anyone who suspects that an older person is being abused in any way is asked to contact a designated Elder Abuse provider (in this area, Family Service at 217-352-5100) or Adult Protective Services Hotline, 866-800-1409 or TTY, 888-206-1327. For information about programs to assist older adults in Illinois and their caregivers, call the Illinois Department on Aging Senior Helpline, 1-800-252-8966, or for TTY (hearing-impaired use only), 1-888-206-1327.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at various sites in Urbana, Champaign, Rantoul, Sidney (home-delivered only), Mahomet (home-delivered only) and Homer.
The program is for people age 60 or older. For reservations or more information, call 800-543-1770.
Reservations for Monday will need to be made with the site by noon Friday.
Monday: Beef stew with potatoes, carrots and onions, seasoned greens, biscuits, tropical fruit.
Tuesday: Chili mac, tossed salad, dinner roll, warm cinnamon peaches.
Wednesday: Chicken Tetrazzini, peas and onions, seasoned green beans with pimentos, whole-grain wheat roll, chunky applesauce.
Thursday: Roast beef in gravy, mashed potatoes, cabbage tomato au gratin, dinner roll, overnight fruit salad.
Friday: Baked ham, frosted sweet potatoes, midori blend vegetables, whole-grain wheat roll, pears.
TRANSPORTATION
Champaign-Urbana: Rides for grocery shopping in Champaign-Urbana city limits and rides for Champaign County residents to medical appointments can be arranged by contacting the Senior Resource Center of Family Service at 217-352-5100.
The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District provides senior citizens with a special card for free bus transportation in Champaign-Urbana and half-price taxi service. Call MTD at 217-384-8188 for more information.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
The Retired Senior Volunteer Program, a program of Family Service, offers retirees in Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties the opportunity for meaningful service. For more opportunities or for information about the following opportunities, call Vicky at 217-359-6500 or email at site.rsvp@gmail.com.
Food pantry assistant: Help clients shop for food, sign in, double bag the grocery bags, stand at the end of the line collecting numbers, hand out bread, etc. We have many pantries in Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties looking for volunteers. Please call for more information.
Family Service Meals on Wheels and senior transportation. Looking for volunteers to deliver essential meals to seniors and rides to appointments, grocery store, etc. Mileage reimbursement is available.
Alzheimer’s Association. Looking for community educators and representatives to deliver prepared presentations to raise awareness of their programs and provide basic information. Also looking for volunteers to advocate and serve on committees. If this cause is dear to your heart, give Vicky a call at 217-359-6500 for more information.
CU Friends & Allies of Immigrants and Refugees: Looking for volunteers to help with rides, having conversational time for others for whom English is their second language and more.
Habitat for Humanity: Looking for volunteers to greet and help customers when they enter the ReStore.
Parkland Theater: Seeking volunteers to usher shows. Volunteers get to watch the show for free. Great opportunity and lots of fun.
Project Read: Seeking tutors to provide free basic reading, basic math and/or ESL tutoring to adults in our area in a community setting (like the library) or an Adult Ed Classroom at Parkland College or the Urbana Adult Education Center. Support and training offered for tutors. Volunteers asked to commit to tutoring at least two hours every week.
Franklin Middle School: Seeking volunteers to greet students at the doors. The doors need to be locked for security reasons. All the volunteer needs to do is let them in the main school from the modular classrooms. A chair by the door will be supplied. So bring your tablet or reading materials. There are two shifts: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Courage Connection: Their mission is to provide a range of services so that individuals and families can achieve safety, stability and self-sufficiency. They provide housing and supportive services to victims of domestic violence. They are looking for volunteers to help as hotline advocates, education advocates, childcare providers and as receptionist.
Champaign Public Library: Need staff volunteers for the Friendshop Bookstore. Jobs include cashiers, greeters, helping customers, sorting and shelving used books. Hours are flexible. The library is always looking for volunteers who have a passion for their mission. Call today to see other opportunities.
Family Service of Champaign County, Meals on Wheels: Delivery Assistant. Deliver prepared meals to seniors’ homes using your own vehicle. Work a minimum of one shift per month; however, weekly is preferred. Mileage reimbursement is available.
Food for Seniors: Second and fourth Tuesday of every month from 7 to 10 a.m. Looking for grocery delivery drivers and assistants to help with this important program that delivers groceries to over 200 underprivileged seniors twice a month. They can also use volunteers to bag the groceries.
Many other opportunities. If you would like to volunteer to help others while making our community stronger, we have lots of volunteer opportunities. See if your passion might fit one of our nonprofit stations. Call Vicky at 217-359-6500 or stop in the Stevick Senior Center today in the News-Gazette Building in downtown Champaign.