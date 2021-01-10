For information about services available to older adults, contact Karen Kraemer, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 2102 Windsor Place, C, 217-359-6500.
RSVP and the Stevick Senior Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Free tax aid
- through AARP and Family Service RSVP will not be offered this year.
- There currently are no group activities at the
Stevick Senior Center
- .
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at sites in Champaign, Urbana, Rantoul, Sidney (home delivery only), Mahomet (home delivery only) and Homer.
For reservations, call 800-543-1770. Reservations for Monday need to be made by noon Friday.
NOTE: There is no change to home deliveries, but at congregate sites, you can get a carryout meal.
Monday:
- Beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, whole grain wheat bread, peaches.
Tuesday:
- Turkey pot roast with baby carrots and celery, macaroni and cheese with peas, dinner roll, pineapple chunks.
Wednesday:
- Ham/cabbage combo, baked beans, dinner roll, cinnamon applesauce.
Thursday:
- Baked chicken, Delmonico potatoes, Italian green beans with tomatoes, onions and bacon, Texas toast, pears.
Friday:
- Swedish meatballs, scalloped corn, black-eyed pea salad, whole grain wheat bread, seasonal dessert.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
Please contact Vicky Welser at
site.rsvp@gmail.com or 217-359-6500 for more information.
Family Service Senior Transportation
- is in need of drivers for trips to grocery stores, pharmacies, doctor appointments, etc., more than ever. Everyone wears a mask and they are provided if necessary. Volunteers are also reimbursed for mileage. Please call Terry at 217-352-0099 for information.
RSVP
- is still looking for masks for students and adult masks for the veterans’ home and other programs with essential volunteers.
Project Read
- helps adults improve their skills in basic reading, basic math or English as a second language. Volunteer training and tutoring sessions are being hosted on Zoom.
Friendly Callers
- are needed to help isolated seniors get through this time. If you like to talk on the phone a couple of times a week, call Vicky.
The CU Canteen Program
- is in need of drivers, coordinators and volunteers in delivering meals to the homeless.
Courage Connection
- needs assistance with hotline advocates, education advocates, child care providers and receptionist/clerical work.
Rantoul Peace Meals
- is in great need of drivers to deliver meals. The hours are 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Volunteers pick up the meals at the local site and deliver them to participants. You will need to use your own vehicle. Volunteers get a free meal for helping.
Daily Bread Soup Kitchen
- is looking for volunteers who can serve on Saturdays. Please contact Vicky at site.rsvp@gmail.com for information.
Other opportunities are available. Email site.rsvp@gmail.com to find out where you can help.