For information about services available to older adults, contact Karen Kraemer, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 2102 Windsor Place, C, 217-359-6500.
RSVP and the Stevick Senior Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
- Free tax aid through AARP and Family Service RSVP will not be offered this year.
- CRIS Healthy Aging in Urbana is providing drop-off tax-filing services for seniors over 60 in Champaign County. They are IRS/VITA certified to file basic tax returns without self-employment or retirement income. To schedule an intake appointment, call 217-355-1543.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at sites in Champaign, Urbana, Rantoul, Sidney (home delivery only), Mahomet (home delivery only) and Homer.
For reservations, call 800-543-1770. Reservations for Monday need to be made by noon Friday.
NOTE: There is no change to home deliveries, but at congregate sites, you can get a carryout meal.
Monday:
- Chicken pot pie, broccoli, biscuit, whole-grain fruit bar.
Tuesday:
- Ham and beans, copper carrots, cornbread, fruit cocktail.
Wednesday:
- Chili mac, mixed lettuce salad with dressing, dinner roll, warm fruit cobbler.
Thursday:
- Roast beef in gravy, mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, whole-grain wheat bread, fruited gelatin.
Friday:
- Chicken salad sandwich, vegetable soup, bun or bread and crackers, Mandarin oranges.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
Please contact Vicky Welser at site.rsvp@gmail.com or 217-359-6500 for more information.
Family Service Senior Transportation
- is in need of drivers for trips to grocery stores, pharmacies, doctor appointments, etc., more than ever. Everyone wears a mask and they are provided if necessary. Volunteers are also reimbursed for mileage. Please call Terry at 217-352-0099 for information.
RSVP
- is still looking for masks for students and adult masks for the veterans’ home and other programs with essential volunteers.
Project Read
- helps adults improve their skills in basic reading, basic math or English as a second language. Volunteer training and tutoring sessions are being hosted on Zoom.
Friendly Callers
- are needed to help isolated seniors get through this time. If you like to talk on the phone a couple of times a week, call Vicky.
The CU Canteen Program is in need of drivers, coordinators and volunteers in delivering meals to the homeless.
Courage Connection needs assistance with hotline advocates, education advocates, child care providers and receptionist/clerical work.
Rantoul Peace Meals is in great need of drivers to deliver meals. The hours are 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Volunteers pick up the
- meals at the local site and deliver them to participants. You will need to use your own vehicle. Volunteers get a free meal for helping.
Daily Bread Soup Kitchen
- is looking for volunteers who can serve on Saturdays. Please contact Vicky at site.rsvp@gmail.com for information.
Other opportunities are available. Email site.rsvp@gmail.com.