For information about services available to older adults, contact Kellie Anderson, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 2102 Windsor Place, C, 217-359-6500.
RSVP and the Stevick Senior Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
➜ Family Service RSVP has a new director. Our current director, Karen Kraemer is retiring. Our new director is Kellie Anderson and we are eager for everyone to meet her once we can gather again.
➜ Free tax aid through AARP and Family Service RSVP will not be offered this year.
➜ CRIS Healthy Aging in Urbana is providing drop-off tax-filing services for seniors over 60 in Champaign County. They are IRS/VITA certified to file basic tax returns without self-employment or retirement income. To schedule an intake appointment, call 217-355-1543.
➜ Salt & Light in Urbana is providing drop-off tax-filing services for seniors over 60 in Champaign County. They are IRS/VITA certified to file basic tax returns without self-employment. To schedule an intake appointment, call 217-355-5654.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at sites in Champaign, Urbana, Rantoul, Sidney (home delivery only), Mahomet (home delivery only) and Homer.
For reservations, call 800-543-1770. Reservations for Monday need to be made by noon Friday.
NOTE: There is no change to home deliveries, but at congregate sites, you can get a carryout meal.
Monday:
- Breakfast casserole,
- warm fruit compote, fruit juice, cinnamon roll, craisins.
Tuesday:
- Shepherd’s pie, Harvard beets, dinner roll, fresh fruit.
Wednesday:
- Fried chicken,
- mashed potatoes with gravy, spinach, whole-grain wheat roll, pears.
Thursday:
- Beef stew with
- potatoes, carrots and onions, tangy cole slaw, dinner roll, warm bread pudding with fruit.
Friday:
- Ham loaf, frosted sweet potatoes, buttered Midori vegetables, whole grain wheat bread, chunky applesauce.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
Please contact Vicky Welser at site.rsvp@gmail.com or 217-359-6500 for more information.
Family Service Senior Transportation
- is in need of drivers for trips to grocery stores, pharmacies, doctor appointments, etc., more than ever. Everyone wears a mask and they are provided if necessary. Volunteers are also reimbursed for mileage. Please call Terry at 217-352-0099 for information.
Project Read
- helps adults improve their skills in basic reading, basic math or English as a second language. Volunteer training and tutoring sessions are being hosted on Zoom.
Friendly Callers
- are needed to help isolated seniors get through this time. If you like to talk on the phone a couple of times a week, call Vicky.
The CU Canteen Program
- is in need of drivers, coordinators and volunteers in delivering meals to the homeless.
Courage Connection
- needs assistance with hotline advocates, education advocates, child care providers and receptionist/clerical work.
Rantoul Peace Meals
- is in great need of drivers to deliver meals. The hours are 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Volunteers pick up the meals at the local site and deliver them to participants. You will need to use your own vehicle. Volunteers get a free meal for helping.
Adult Learning Lab
- is seeking research participants for three or four week studies on memory. Must have home computer and wifi. Call 217-244-7336 for more information.
Other opportunities are available. Email site.rsvp@gmail.com.