For information about services available to older adults, contact Karen Kraemer, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 15 E. Main St., Champaign, IL 61820, 217-359-6500. RSVP and the Stevick Senior Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
The Stevick Senior Center will be closed until further notice.
The Family Service RSVP staff is working from home but can be contacted through email at rsvpchampaign@gmail.com or by calling 359-6500.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at various sites in Urbana, Champaign, Rantoul, Sidney (home-delivery only), Mahomet (home-delivery only) and Homer.
For reservations or information, call 800-543-1770.
Reservations for Monday will need to be made with the site by noon Friday.
NOTE: There is no change to home deliveries, but at the congregate sites, you can go in and get a carry-out meal to take home.
Monday: Stuffed chicken breast with brown rice, stir fry vegetables, Lyonnise carrots, whole grain wheat bread, pears.
Tuesday: Bratwurst, potato salad, Italian green beans, bun, scalloped pinapple.
Wednesday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, Texas toast, fresh grapes.
Thursday: Cheese, ham, chicken or tuna salad, creamy vegetable soup, gelatin with fruit, assorted crackers, peaches.
Friday: Taco salad with meat, beans and cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and taco sauce, Mandarin oranges, taco chips, pudding.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
Rantoul Peace Meals is in need of drivers to deliver meals. The hours are from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday of each week. The volunteers pick up the meals at the local site and deliver them to the participants in the program. You will need to use your own vehicle. Volunteers receive a free meal for helping.
CU Canteen is in need of drivers and volunteers to make peanut butter sandwiches and deliver meals to the homeless. To apply for that volunteer position, please contact the Salvation Army, 217-373-7832.
Project Read is looking for volunteers to help adult learners. They offer training for all volunteers. Email Vicky at site.rsvp@gmail.com for more information.
Family Service Meals on Wheels need volunteers to deliver meals to isolated seniors.
RSVP is looking for volunteers who like to sew. RSVP is making masks for children to help the schools when they do begin classes at schools.
Other opportunities are available. Email site.rsvp@gmail.com to find out where you can help.