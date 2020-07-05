For information about services available to older adults, contact Karen Kraemer, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 15 E. Main St., Champaign, IL 61820, 217-359-6500. RSVP and the Stevick Senior Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
The Stevick Senior Center will be closed until further notice.
The Family Service RSVP staff is working from home but can be contacted through email at rsvpchampaign@gmail.com or by calling 359-6500.
AARP has suspended all free tax aid for the year.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at various sites in Urbana, Champaign, Rantoul, Sidney (home-delivery only), Mahomet (home-delivery only) and Homer.
For reservations or information, call 800-543-1770.
Reservations for Monday will need to be made with the site by noon Friday.
NOTE: There is no change to home deliveries, but at the congregate sites, you can go in and get a carry-out meal to take home.
Monday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, herbed peas, fruit juice, breadstick, brownie bites.
Tuesday: Roasted pork loin, zucchini bake, broccoli/cauliflower, whole grain wheat bread, Hawaiian salad.
Wednesday: Chicken enchiladas, vegetable rice pilaf, seasoned green beans, whole grain wheat bread, cantaloupe.
Thursday: Hamloaf or meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn and lima beans, dinner roll, dreamsicle gelatin.
Friday: Steak burger, lettuce and tomato slices, kidney bean salad, bun, peaches.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
Opportunities available. Call 217-359-6500 to find out where you can help.