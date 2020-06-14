For information about services available to older adults, contact Karen Kraemer, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 15 E. Main St., Champaign, IL 61820, 217-359-6500. RSVP and the Stevick Senior Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
All activities at the Stevick Senior Center will be suspended through June 30.
The Family Service RSVP staff is working from home, but can be contacted through email at rsvpchampaign@gmail.com or by calling 359-6500.
AARP has suspended all free tax aid for the year.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at various sites in Urbana, Champaign, Rantoul, Sidney (home-delivery only), Mahomet (home-delivery only) and Homer. For reservations or information, call 800-543-1770. Reservations for Monday will need to be made with the site by noon Friday.
NOTE: There is no change to home
deliveries, but at the congregate sites,
you can go in and get a carry-out meal to take home.
Monday: Sloppy Joe sandwich, Brussels sprouts, scalloped corn, bun, apple slices.
Tuesday: Focaccia chicken breast, potato casserole, seasoned greens, Texas toast, tropical fruit.
Wednesday: Ham and beans, copper carrots, cornbread, sliced pears.
Thursday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, broccoli, whole grain wheat bread, pineapple tidbits.
Friday: Chicken salad, tortellini vegetable soup, creamy coleslaw, assorted crackers, fruit salad.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
The Land Connection. Is looking for volunteers for the Champaign Market on Tuesdays to help with crowd social distancing.
Rantoul Peace Meals. Is in need of drivers to deliver meals. The hours are from 10:30-11:45 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday of each week. The volunteers pick up the meals at the local site and deliver them to the participants in the program. You will need to use your own vehicle. Volunteers receive a free meal for helping.
CU Canteen. They are in need of drivers and volunteers to deliver meals to the homeless. If you are interested and want to volunteer, please call 217-359-6500 for more information. They are still in need of drivers. To apply for that volunteer position, please contact the Salvation Army, 217-373-7832.
Habitat for Humanity. Looking for a volunteer greeter to greet and help customers when they enter the ReStore.
CU Friends & Allies of Immigrants and Refugees. This community-based volunteer organization is looking for community volunteers to help out newly arrived immigrants and refugees. They currently have nine teams assisting immigrants in such areas as transportation, legal assistance, housing, ESL tutoring, job development, etc. If you are able to help out by providing transportation, or in any other way, just give us a call.
Courage Connection. Their mission is to provide a range of services so that individuals and families can achieve safety, stability and self-sufficiency. They provide housing and supportive services to victims of domestic violence. They are looking for volunteers to help with the Hotline Advocates, Education Advocates, Childcare Providers and Receptionist/Clerical work.
Other opportunities are available. Call 217-359-6500 to find out where you can help.