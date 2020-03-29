For information about services available to older adults, contact Karen Kraemer, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 15 E. Main St., Champaign, IL 61820, call 217-359-6500. RSVP and the Stevick Senior Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
For information about activities or services at CRIS Healthy-Aging Center, 309 N. Franklin St., Danville, call 217-443-2999, email info@agestrong.org or visit agestrong.org.
Information is also available from the East Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging, 800-888-4456; Senior Resource Center at Family Service, 217-352-5100; Senior Services of Champaign County, 217-328-3313; and First Call for Help, 217-893-1530; or call 211, a new nonemergency number that connects Champaign County callers with free information and referrals for community services.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Free activities at Stevick. Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, Stevick Senior Center, 15 E. Main St., C. Senior Yoga, 9 to 10 a.m. Monday and Friday; gentlemen’s coffee hour, 9 a.m. Monday through Friday; Potluck for Seniors, noon, second Thursday of each month, bring a side to share; Crochet Club, 9 a.m. Tuesday; card games — euchre, noon Tuesday, and euchre and 13, 10 a.m. Friday, new players welcome; bingo, 1 p.m. third, fourth and fifth Thursday, bring a small prize for the fourth and fifth; free movie and popcorn, 1 p.m. Friday; mats and wreath project, 1 p.m., first and third Monday (with the American Legion Auxiliary, make mats and wreaths for homeless veterans and others). Free parking on east side of building. Call 217-359-6500 for more information.
Caregiver’s Support Group. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Rantoul Public Library, 106 W. Flessner Ave. A facilitated group that helps those responsible for the care of others to discuss their experiences and frustrations, share tips and information with each other. Bring a bag lunch if you wish. Call 217-893-3955.
Ethel & Maud’s Table. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 18, Cityview Banquet and Meeting Center, 45 E. University Ave., C. A monthly luncheon for adults ages 55 and older with entertainment by the CU Seachanty group. Cost $7. See menu at clark-lindsey.com/ethelandmauds. To register, call 217-239-5201.
Getting Started with Tech Workshops. 2 p.m. Wednesday, Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St. Library staff will help you get started. Tech workshops introduce computers, apps and devices. “Ebooks+ for Kindles,” Curious about ebooks and eaudiobooks offered through your library? Join us as library staff demo and connect you to free electronic media services. This is a free hands-on workshop so please bring your own Kindle tablet or ereader. Free. Sign up at champaign.org/events or call 217-403-2070.
Elder Abuse and Neglect. Anyone who suspects that an older person is being abused in any way is asked to contact a designated Elder Abuse provider (in this area, Family Service at 217-352-5100) or Adult Protective Services Hotline, 866-800-1409 or TTY, 888-206-1327. For information about programs to assist older adults in Illinois and their caregivers, call the Illinois Department on Aging Senior Helpline, 1-800-252-8966, or for TTY (hearing-impaired use only), 1-888-206-1327.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at various sites in Urbana, Champaign, Rantoul, Sidney (home-delivered only), Mahomet (home-delivered only) and Homer.
The program is for people age 60 or older. For reservations or more information, call 800-543-1770.
Reservations for Monday will need to be made with the site by noon Friday.
Monday: Beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, whole grain wheat bread, apricots.
Tuesday: Pork chop sandwich, buttered baby baker potatoes, Mexi corn with lima beans, bun, fruit juice.
Wednesday: Swissed beef patties with tomato, onion, celery and green pepper, creamy coleslaw, dinner roll, warm fruit crisp.
Thursday: Breakfast casserole, warm rosy applesauce, fruit juice, cinnamon roll, cranberries.
Friday: Salmon burger with condiment, Venetian blend vegetables, potato casserole, dinner roll, Mandarin oranges.
TRANSPORTATION
Champaign-Urbana: Rides for grocery shopping in Champaign-Urbana city limits and rides for Champaign County residents to medical appointments can be arranged by contacting the Senior Resource Center of Family Service at 217-352-5100.
The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District provides senior citizens with a special card for free bus transportation in Champaign-Urbana and half-price taxi service. Call MTD at 217-384-8188 for more information.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
The Retired Senior Volunteer Program, a program of Family Service, offers retirees in Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties the opportunity for meaningful service. For more opportunities or for information about the following opportunities, call Vicky at 217-359-6500 or email at site.rsvp@gmail.com.
Food pantry assistant. Help clients shop for food, sign in, double bag the grocery bags, stand at the end of the line collecting numbers, hand out bread, etc. We have many pantries in Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties looking for volunteers. Please call for more information.
Red Cross Blood Drive in Douglas County. Looking for greeters in Arcola and Tuscola for blood drives put on by the Red Cross.Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon. Looking for volunteers to help with many different opportunities for the marathon on April 24-26. Many different volunteer positions — in the shade or the sun, sitting or running — that need filled.Museum of the Grand Prairie. Looking for volunteers for many different opportunities in Mahomet. This is an awesome place to learn to be a tour guide or volunteer in many other ways.
Feedingourkids. Looking for community volunteers twice a month to pick up and deliver bins of supplies to Urbana schools. Pick up the bins one evening and deliver them the next day. The bins weigh about 20 pounds, but if you can’t lift that much weight, we will have help for you. Call to help us help the most vulnerable children in our schools.
PBJ sandwich makers for C-U Canteen Run. In need of a few PBJ sandwich makers the third Monday of each month at 11:30 a.m. If we can get 4-6 volunteers, we can get it done in less than an hour. Call Vicky at 359-6500 if you can spare a couple of hours each month to help feed the homeless.
Family Service Meals on Wheels and senior transportation. Looking for volunteers to deliver essential meals to seniors and rides to appointments, grocery store, etc. Mileage reimbursement is available.
Alzheimer’s Association. Looking for community educators and representatives to deliver prepared presentations to raise awareness of their programs and provide basic information. Also looking for volunteers to advocate and serve on committees. If this cause is dear to your heart, give Vicky a call at 217-359-6500 for more information.
CU Friends & Allies of Immigrants and Refugees. Looking for volunteers to help with rides, having conversational time for others for whom English is their second language and more.
Habitat for Humanity. Looking for volunteers to greet and help customers when they enter the ReStore.
Reassurance Callers. This is an opportunity you can do from our office or your own home. Volunteers will be calling clients once, twice or several times a week to check on their well being or just for conversation. We try very hard to help our seniors age at home where they want to be. This program helps make that happen. For more information, please contact us.
Project Read. Seeking tutors to provide free basic reading, basic math and/or ESL tutoring to adults in our area in a community setting (like the library) or an Adult Ed Classroom at Parkland College or the Urbana Adult Education Center. Support and training offered for tutors. Volunteers asked to commit to tutoring at least two hours every week.
Courage Connection. Their mission is to provide a range of services so that individuals and families can achieve safety, stability and self-sufficiency. They provide housing and supportive services to victims of domestic violence. They are looking for volunteers to help as hotline advocates, education advocates, childcare providers and as receptionist.
Family Service of Champaign County, Meals on Wheels. Delivery Assistant. Deliver prepared meals to seniors’ homes using your own vehicle. Work a minimum of one shift per month; however, weekly is preferred. Mileage reimbursement is available.
Food for Seniors. Second and fourth Tuesday of every month from 7 to 10 a.m. Looking for grocery delivery drivers and assistants to help with this important program that delivers groceries to over 200 underprivileged seniors twice a month. They can also use volunteers to bag the groceries.
CU Canteen Program. Looking for drivers to deliver cold meals to the homeless. Also looking for contributions such as summer shirts, men’s size large and XL underwear, women’s size 6 and 7 underwear, trail size toothpaste, socks, socks and more socks.
Many other opportunities. If you would like to volunteer to help others while making our community stronger, we have lots of volunteer opportunities. See if your passion might fit one of our nonprofit stations. Call Vicky at 217-359-6500 or stop in the Stevick Senior Center today in the News-Gazette Building in downtown Champaign.