For information about services available to older adults, contact Kellie Anderson, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 2102 Windsor Place, C, 217-359-6500.
RSVP and the Stevick Senior Center are both administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
NEED YOUR TAXES DONE?
Salt & Light in Urbana is providing dropoff tax-filing services through April 15 for seniors over 60 in Champaign County. Hours are 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. They are IRS/VITA certified to file basic tax returns without self-employment. For more information, call 217-355-5654.
CRIS Healthy Aging in Urbana is providing tax-filing services for seniors over 60 in Champaign County. They are IRS/VITA certified to file basic tax returns without self-employment. To schedule an intake appointment, call 217-355-1543.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at sites in Champaign, Urbana, Rantoul, Sidney (home delivery only), Mahomet (home delivery only) and Homer.
For reservations, call 800-543-1770. Reservations for Monday need to be made by noon Friday.
NOTE: There is no change to home deliveries, but at congregate sites, you can get a carryout meal.
Monday: BBQ pork sandwich, mini potato bakers, mixed vegetables, bun, fruit juice.
Tuesday: Chicken broccoli rice bake, corn, whole grain wheat bread, warm fruit combo.
Wednesday: Chef’s choice regional favorites.
Thursday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, Midori-blend vegetables, whole grain wheat bread, sunshine salad.
Friday: Closed for Good Friday holiday.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
If you are 55 and older and want to volunteer in your community, RSVP (funded by AmeriCorps Seniors and the Illinois Department on Aging) provides a unique link to local nonprofits needing your help. We offer support, benefits and a safe connection to our partner sites. Please contact Vicky Welser at site.rsvp@gmail.com or 217-359-6500 for volunteer information.
CURRENT NEEDS
OSF Health Care. Volunteers with some office skills are needed for general office, data entry, reception, bereavement and information desk duties; others are needed for gift shop staff; sewing of blankets, stuffed animals, preemie clothes, etc., from home; and even serving communion to patients. Contact RSVP for more information.
Food for Seniors: Join this vibrant group of volunteers from 6:45 to 9 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays each month. Must be able to stand and lift up to 20 pounds. Help fellow seniors struggling with food scarcity.
Champaign County Forest Preserve District: Love the outdoors? Take a hike and do good Be a Trail Steward! Or if you love working with plants, the district can fill your “need to garden.” Be a Garden Steward. RSVP can tell you more.
Urbana Park District: The district is in need of raised-bed fruit and vegetable gardeners; parking-lot Bingo helpers; and translators of Spanish, French or Chinese. Sound like fun? Call RSVP for more info.
Friendly Callers: Volunteer from home. Get matched with other seniors who may be lonely or isolated and just chat on the phone a couple of times a week. If you are outgoing and enjoy talking with others, call Vicky at RSVP to become a Friendly Caller.
Senior Transportation: Licensed drivers needed for trips to grocery stores, pharmacies, doctor appointments, etc. Everyone wears a mask, which is provided if necessary. Volunteers are also reimbursed for mileage. Please call Terry at Family Service at 217-352-0099 for information.
UI’s Adult Learning Lab. Interested in participating in research studies? Contact the Adult Learning Lab at the U of I to learn more about three- or four-week studies. Must have home computer and wifi access. Gift cards are given to participants. E-mail tall@education.illinois.edu or leave a message at 217-244-7336.
Other volunteer opportunities are available. Email site.rsvp@gmail.com.