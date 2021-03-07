For information about services available to older adults, contact Kellie Anderson, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 2102 Windsor Place, C, 217-359-6500.
RSVP and the Stevick Senior Center are both administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
NEED YOUR TAXES DONE?
➜ Salt & Light in Urbana is providing drop-off tax-filing services through April 15 for seniors over 60 in Champaign County. Hours are 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. They are IRS/VITA certified to file basic tax returns without self-employment. For more information, call 217-355-5654.
➜ CRIS Healthy Aging in Urbana is providing tax-filing services for seniors over 60 in Champaign County. They are IRS/VITA certified to file basic tax returns without self-employment. To schedule an intake appointment, call 217-355-1543.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily
hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at sites in Champaign, Urbana, Rantoul, Sidney (home delivery only), Mahomet (home delivery only) and Homer.
For reservations, call 800-543-1770. Reservations for Monday need to be made by noon Friday.
NOTE: There is no change to home deliveries, but at congregate sites, you can get a carryout meal.
Monday:
- Beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, whole grain wheat bread, peaches.
Tuesday:
- Turkey pot roast with baby carrots and celery, macaroni and cheese with peas, dinner roll, pineapple chunks.
Wednesday:
- Ham/cabbage combo, baked beans, dinner roll, cinnamon applesauce.
Thursday:
- Baked chicken, Delmonico potatoes, Italian green beans with tomatoes, onions and bacon, Texas toast, pears.
Friday:
- Swedish meatballs, scalloped corn, black-eyed pea salad, whole grain wheat bread, seasonal dessert.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
If you are 55 and older and want to volunteer in your community, RSVP (funded by AmeriCorps Seniors and the Illinois Department on Aging) provides a unique link to local nonprofits needing your help. We offer support, benefits and a safe connection to our partner sites. Please contact Vicky Welser at site.rsvp@gmail.com or 217-359-6500 for volunteer information.
CURRENT NEEDS
Champaign County Forest Preserve District.
- Love the outdoors? Take a hike and do good by being a Trail Steward. Or if you love working with plants, be a Garden Steward. RSVP can tell you more.
Tax assistants.
- Help process tax documents with VITA at Salt and Light, Urbana. Training provided. RSVP provides equipment for limited contact.
Champaign County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
- Like to work with databases and filing? Two or three volunteers are needed to work on-site at the courthouse in Urbana. Training provided. The clerk’s office is following COVID-19 safety mandates. Call Vicky at RSVP to volunteer.
Friendly Callers. Volunteer from home. Get matched with other seniors who may be lonely or isolated and just chat on the phone a couple of times a week. If you are outgoing and enjoy talking with others, call Vicky at RSVP to become a Friendly Caller.
CU Canteen Program. Provides walk-up food delivery from their mobile unit to the homeless. In need of drivers, coordinators and volunteers.
Senior Transportation. Licensed drivers needed for trips to grocery stores, pharmacies, doctor appointments, etc. Everyone wears a mask, which is provided if necessary. Volunteers are also reimbursed for mileage. Please call Terry at Family Service at 217-352-0099 for information.
Other volunteer opportunities are available. Email site.rsvp@gmail.com.