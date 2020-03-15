For information about services available to older adults, contact Karen Kraemer, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 15 E. Main St., Champaign, IL 61820, call 217-359-6500. RSVP and the Stevick Senior Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
For information about activities or services at CRIS Healthy-Aging Center, 309 N. Franklin St., Danville, call 217-443-2999, email info@agestrong.org or visit agestrong.org.
Information is also available from the East Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging, 800-888-4456; Senior Resource Center at Family Service, 217-352-5100; Senior Services of Champaign County, 217-328-3313; and First Call for Help, 217-893-1530; or call 211, a new nonemergency number that connects Champaign County callers with free information and referrals for community services.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
A note about Stevick Senior Center. The Illinois Department on Aging is recommending the suspension of all gathering activities that place our older adults at heightened risk of exposure to COVID-19. Based on this recommendation, effective Monday, all group social activities at the Stevick Senior Center will be suspended through the end of March. We will be monitoring the situation closely and will make a determination no later than the end of March regarding whether to continue, modify or lift this suspension in April.
Although group social activities at the Stevick Senior Center will be suspended, the offices of Family Service RSVP, located in the Stevick Senior Center, will remain open. Individuals may still come to the Center to meet with RSVP staff as needed.
For questions regarding this schedule, please fell free to contact director Karen Kraemer at rsvpchampaign@gmail.com or 217-359-6500.
Ethel & Maud’s Table. Due to COVID-19 precautions, the March and April luncheons have been canceled.
Elder Abuse and Neglect. Anyone who suspects that an older person is being abused in any way is asked to contact a designated Elder Abuse provider (in this area, Family Service at 217-352-5100) or Adult Protective Services Hotline, 866-800-1409 or TTY, 888-206-1327. For information about programs to assist older adults in Illinois and their caregivers, call the Illinois Department on Aging Senior Helpline, 1-800-252-8966, or for TTY (hearing-impaired use only), 1-888-206-1327.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at various sites in Urbana, Champaign, Rantoul, Sidney (home-delivered only), Mahomet (home-delivered only) and Homer.
The program is for people age 60 or older. For reservations or more information, call 800-543-1770.
Reservations for Monday will need to be made with the site by noon Friday.
NOTE: There is no change to home deliveries, but at the congregate sites, you can go in and get a carry-out meal and take home. The purpose is to limit crowd size and close contact.
Monday: Beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, whole grain wheat bread, apricots.
Tuesday: Pork chop sandwich, buttered baby baker potatoes, Mexi corn with lima beans, bun, fruit juice.
Wednesday: Swissed beef patties with tomato, onion, celery and green pepper, creamy coleslaw, dinner roll, warm fruit crisp.
Thursday: Breakfast casserole, warm rosy applesauce, fruit juice, cinnamon roll, cranberries.
Friday: Salmon burger with condiment, Venetian blend vegetables, potato casserole, dinner roll, Mandarin oranges.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
Red Cross Blood Drive in Douglas County. Looking for greeters in Arcola and Tuscola for blood drives put on by the Red Cross.
Museum of the Grand Prairie. Looking for volunteers for many different opportunities in Mahomet. This is an awesome place to learn to be a tour guide or volunteer in many other ways.