For information about services available to older adults, contact Karen Kraemer, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 15 E. Main St., Champaign, IL 61820, call 217-359-6500. RSVP and the Stevick Senior Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
For information about activities or services at CRIS Healthy-Aging Center, 309 N. Franklin St., Danville, call 217-443-2999, email info@agestrong.org or visit agestrong.org.
Information is also available from the East Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging, 800-888-4456; Senior Resource Center at Family Service, 217-352-5100; Senior Services of Champaign County, 217-328-3313; and First Call for Help, 217-893-1530; or call 211, a new nonemergency number that connects Champaign County callers with free information and referrals for community services.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Ethel & Maud’s Table. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 18, Cityview Banquet and Meeting Center, 45 E. University Ave., C. A monthly luncheon for adults ages 55 and older with entertainment by the CU Seachanty group. Cost $7. See menu at clark-lindsey.com/ethelandmauds. To register, call 217-239-5201.
Getting Started with Tech Workshops. 2 p.m. Wednesday, Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St. Library staff will help you get started. Tech workshops introduce computers, apps and devices. “Ebooks+ for iPhones and iPads,” bring your smart phone or tablet. Curious about ebooks, eaudiobooks, digital magazines and movies available from your library? Free. Sign up at champaign.org/events or call 217-403-2070.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at various sites in Urbana, Champaign, Rantoul, Sidney (home-delivered only), Mahomet (home-delivered only) and Homer.
The program is for people age 60 or older. For reservations or more information, call 800-543-1770.
Reservations for Monday will need to be made with the site by noon Friday.
Monday: Beef stew with potatoes, carrots and onions, seasoned greens, biscuits, tropical fruit.
Tuesday: Chili mac, tossed salad, dinner roll, warm cinnamon peaches.
Wednesday: Chicken tetrazzini, peas and onions, seasoned green beans with pimentos, whole grain wheat bread, chunky applesauce.
Thursday: Roast beef in gravy, mashed potatoes, cabbage tomato au gratin, dinner roll, overnight fruit salad.
Friday: Salmon loaf, frosted sweet potatoes, Midori blend vegetables, whole grain wheat bread, pears.