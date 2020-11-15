For information about services available to older adults, contact Karen Kraemer, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 2102 Windsor Place, Champaign, IL 61820, 217-359-6500.
RSVP and the Stevick Senior Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
- Family Service RSVP and the Stevick Senior Center are now located at 2102 Windsor Place in Champaign.
Family Service caseworkers are available to help if the Medicare maze is overwhelming you. Call for your free, professional and confidential assistance today at 352-5100.
- Farmer City Genealogical & Historical Society (FCG&HS) will hold its annual meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Farmer City Museum, 224 S. Main St. All members are welcome to attend and vote for the 2020-2021 executive board officers. The public is also welcome. Membership is $15 annually and includes four Mirror Quarterlies sharing Farmer City history. Email admin@fcghsociety.org with questions.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at various sites in Urbana, Champaign, Rantoul, Sidney (home-delivery only), Mahomet (home-delivery only) and Homer.
For reservations or information, call 800-543-1770.
Reservations for Monday will need to be made with the site by noon Friday.
NOTE: There is no change to home deliveries, but at the congregate sites, you can go in and get a carryout meal to take home.
Monday: Pork burger sandwich, baked beans, spinach, bun, cranberry oatmeal cookie.
Tuesday: Meatloaf, creamed peas and potatoes, tomatoes and zucchini, whole grain wheat bread, peaches.
Wednesday: Creamed chicken with green onions and pimento, warm black-eyed pea salad, biscuit, sliced pineapple.
Thursday: Beef stroganoff over noodles, corn, creamy coleslaw, whole grain wheat bread, warm fruit compote.
Friday: Roasted turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, seasoned green beans, dressing, pumpkin pie.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
- RSVP is still looking for masks for school-age children and adult masks for the veterans’ home and other programs with essential volunteers. Please contact Vicky at site.rsvp@gmail.com for more information.
- Crisis Nursery is in need of child care volunteers. Just remember how great it felt to hold a baby in your arms while rocking them to sleep, and the babies knowing they were in a safe place. If you would like to assist Crisis Nursery, please contact Vicky at site.rsvp@gmail.com.
- Krannert Center is helping organize a food drive from 10:15 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 21 in the Vawter/Silverwood area in Urbana. The hope is to recruit 8-10 volunteers to work in pairs delivering food to residents. Volunteers should be able to carry boxed groceries short distances and take stairs.
- Friendly Callers are needed to help isolated seniors get through this lonely time. If you like to talk on the phone just a couple of times a week, give Vicky a call.
- AARP Tax Aide training will begin in December for volunteers interested in providing tax preparation for seniors. Also in need of facilitators to help with paper work and scheduling. No experience is necessary. If you are interested, contact Vicky at site.rsvp@gmail.com.
Education Justice Project is in need of volunteers for writing and math partners (tutor support), Language Partners (English as a Second Language Program), Mindfulness Discussion Groups, Computer Lab Team, Computer Workshops, Science, Business, and Math Workshops, etc. Please email Vicky at site.rsvp@gmail.com for more information.
Carle Hospice is in need of lap blankets. Please contact Vicky at site.rsvp@gmail.com for further information.
CU Canteen Program is in need of drivers, coordinators and volunteers in delivering meals to the homeless.
Courage Connection is needing volunteer assistance to help with the hotline advocates, education advocates, child care providers and receptionist/clerical work.
Rantoul Peace Meals is in great need of drivers to deliver meals. The hours are 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Volunteers pick up the meals at the local site and deliver them to participants. You will need to use your own vehicle. Volunteers get a free meal for helping.
Project READ is hosting training and tutoring sessions. Please email Vicky at site.rsvp@gmail.com for more information.
Daily Bread Soup Kitchen is looking for volunteers who can serve on Saturdays. Please contact Vicky at site.rsvp@gmail.com for more information.
Other opportunities are available. Email site.rsvp@gmail.com to find out where you can help.